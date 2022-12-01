The Callisto Protocol High-End PC Requirements Shared, Ultra Demands an RTX 3080/RX 6900 XT

The Callisto Protocol launches tomorrow, and while basic PC requirements have been revealed, what kind of rig will you need to really make the game sing? Well, it’s now been revealed what you’ll need to run The Callisto Protocol on Max and Ultra settings, and, well, it could be time for an upgrade. You’ll need a Radeon RX 6900 XT or GeForce RTX 3080 and a pretty hefty CPU if you want to see this game’s sci-fi horrors in all their slimy glory. You can check out the requirements for yourself, below.

Max

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 2700x or Intel Core i7-9700k

Memory: 16 GB RAM

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 75 GB available (SSD recommended)

Ultra

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 3900x or Intel Core i9-9900k

Memory: 16 GB RAM

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 75 GB available (SSD recommended)

As a reminder, here are your Minimum and Recommended settings…

Minimum

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 75 GB available (SSD recommended)

Recommended

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 75 GB available (SSD recommended)

The makers of The Callisto Protocol haven’t mentioned what the target resolution/fps for each of these specs is. Presumably, “Max,” “Ultra,” and so on mainly refer to the game’s visual settings.

The Callisto Protocol launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on December 2. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.