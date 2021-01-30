PSY’s Gangnam Style Emote Finally Comes to Fortnite

Fortnite just welcomed a new dance emote, and it might be a little late to the party.

This time, the game's new addition is the "Gangnam Style" dance, the one that Korean rapper PSY popularized back in 212. Now, you can make your character boogie on down with the panache of PSY in Fortnite.

The emote was a surprise release for Fortnite fans, and soon after it hit the item shop, people couldn't get enough of it. You can keep moving while using it or stand still. No matter what you do though, people will know exactly what it's referencing. You can also roam around in the environment dancing continually when you land some kills, which will undoubtedly make some of your failures feel even more humiliating.

Add a little Gangnam Style to your life. Dance on over to the Item Shop and grab the Emote now! pic.twitter.com/uao10oQmgF — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 29, 2021

It's been more than a little while since the dance was popular. Luckily, it's been ingrained in pop culture ever since it debuted. But given that Fortnite is the type of game where any type of emote goes, including TikTok dances and other memes, it seems like this one might have been added a bit sooner.

If "Gangnam Style" isn't quite your thing, just stick around for a little while. You'll see lots of other dances and poses coming to the emote section in the coming weeks, as there's always plenty of pop culture references in Fortnite.

For now, just see if you can stop watching the hypnotizing emote as it continues to mesmerize you over and over again. You may not be able to cease long enough to actually go into the game and buy the emote. But with an iconic set of moves like this, it should probably just be free for everyone, right?