Grabbing a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S is not getting any easier. Both Sony and Microsoft have warned shortages will continue for some time, perhaps for the remainder of the year, and trying to get a next-gen console through the standard big retailers like Amazon, EB Games, and Walmart is often an exercise in futility. New stock is put on sale and it disappears minutes (or seconds) later. Thankfully, there are some other often-overlooked options for Canadians looking to upgrade their gaming setup. Retailers many may neglect to consider when thinking about buying a new console, resulting in less competition, and a higher chance of you actually getting that shiny new PS5 or XSX.

Now, a disclaimer before we continue -- even these retailers aren’t a sure thing. You’re going to need to get lucky, but if you keep an eye on these stores as well as the big boys, you should be able to lock down a new console before long…

The Source

Canada’s equivalent of RadioShack doesn’t tend to get much thought from most people in general. It exists in the neglected back corner of the mall and you maybe bought some batteries there once. Well hey, they also sell video games, including next-gen consoles! The Source is where I scored my PS5 – when pre-orders went up and every other online retailer was crashing, I calmly got my order in with The Source and they delivered on launch day without fuss.

The Source will occasionally send out an email or Facebook post indicating when they’ll have stock available online, but often units will just…show up in stores. There are numerous reports of Canadians just walking into The Source and unexpectedly finding PS5 and XSX stock on the shelves. So, check nearby locations frequently! Obviously, visiting in person may be a pain, but just call up your local stores – they may even give you the heads up if they’re planning to get more stock soon. You can even use the website StockTrack to find individual stores with next-gen consoles to sell. Here are The Source’s landing pages for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Shoppers Drug Mart

One of the most ubiquitous retailers in Canada, Shoppers Drug Mart will sell you everything from Band-Aids to laxatives…and next-gen consoles. While they rarely publicly announce anything, the Shoppers website will occasionally put new PS5/XSX stock on sale. They even have a nice little virtual waiting room setup so you don’t have to sprain your finger refreshing. Additionally, much like The Source, stock will often just show up on shelves. Most Shoppers locations tends to be a bit hectic and/or understaffed, so you might not get a great response calling around, but you’re probably going to have to go there soon anyways, so make sure the check that often-overlooked electronics section while there. And hey, if you’ve got a bunch of Optimum points saved up, you can get yourself a nice little discount!

Real Canadian Superstore

This one’s for the Western Canadians out there, as Superstore isn’t quite as ubiquitous in the East. Superstore is owned by the same parent company as Shopper’s Drug Mart, and so it’s basically the same deal. Getting information over the phone may be difficult, but PS5 and XSX units do show up in store, so keep an eye on the electronics section.

Staples

Staples is more than just a place to use a printer when you run out of ink at home! Much like the rest of the retailers on this list, Staples will occasionally put up batches of PS5 and XSX online, but units also just show up on shelves, so keep an eye out!

How do I know when these retailers will PS5 and Xbox Series X/S for sale online?

Still holding out hope you can grab a next-gen console online? As mentioned, most of the retailers above are pretty unreliable about announcing when they’re opening up online orders, so how do you know? Honestly, your best bet is to follow Lbabinz on Twitter. Somehow they’re always the first to know when the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S go on sale, including at under-the-radar retailers. Turn on notifications for the Lbabinz account and you won’t miss when stuff goes on sale.

So there you are, some tips that will hopefully net you a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S soon. Again, nothing is guaranteed, but trust me, tracking down a next-gen console isn’t as impossible as it seems sometimes. To the Canadians out there – have you got lucky yet? Where did you get your new console?