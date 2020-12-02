Sony’s PS5 has ended Nintendo’s Switch sales streak in the UK last month by becoming the best-selling console for the month of November.

As reported by Gamesindustry.biz based on sales data from GfK, more than 900K consoles were sold in the UK last month. Sales numbers include those of the freshly-released consoles from Microsoft, the Xbox Series X|S, and Sony’s PlayStation 5 alongside the Nintendo Switch but also the past-generation consoles.

The PS5 became the best-selling console in the UK, thereby ending the streak of the Nintendo Switch, which has been the best-selling console for months in the UK. In fact, Nintendo’s hybrid platform has been the dominant platform in the country for two years, only been beaten three times. Many would’ve expected that Microsoft’s next-gen consoles would have taken the 2nd spot, but Nintendo Switch sales surpassed those of Microsoft’s console.

Exact sales numbers weren’t shared, but a recent report from VGC claimed that a total of 155K Xbox Series X|S consoles were sold on launch day. The website also reported that initial PS5 sales surpassed 250K, thereby breaking the record for the biggest console launch to date in the UK.

As for software sales in the UK, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was the best-selling new game for the month of November, being followed by other multi-platform titles including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and FIFA21.

Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man: Miles Morales was the best-selling PS5 titles, besting sales of the PS5 version of Black Ops Cold War and Demon’s Souls.