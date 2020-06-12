PS5/PC Project Athia 4K Screenshots Released by Square Enix and Luminous Productions

Square Enix and Luminous Productions have released a set of Project Athia 4K screenshots following yesterday’s reveal.

While good-looking, yesterday’s PS5 footage was somewhat hampered by the limitations of the 1080p YouTube stream. Luckily, high-quality screenshots have now been released, showing how great this new title from the Final Fantasy XV team actually looks.

Square Enix Announces Project Athia; Arriving on PS5 and PC

Check out the gallery down below:













Designed for PS5, PROJECT ATHIA will harness the full power of the console and demonstrates Luminous Productions’ philosophy to provide a gaming experience like never before, fusing together the latest technology with art. PROJECT ATHIA will transport players to a world filled with beauty and dismay as they set upon a thrilling story-led, action-packed adventure which can be twisted, tempestuous and forbidding. PROJECT ATHIA is being developed simultaneously for PS5 and PC.

Stay tuned for more information about Project Athia and be sure to check out the game’s new website - https://project-athia.square-enix-games.com.