PS5 Was Originally “Much Larger,” But is Now the “Perfect Size” Says Its Designer

The PlayStation 5 is a big boy, this has been well established. It towers over nearly every other major console to date, and many fans are rearranging their entertainment units in anticipation. That said, apparently, the console could have been bigger…much bigger. That’s what the PS5’s designer Yujin Morisawa told The Washington Post in a recent interview…

I didn’t know what to expect in the beginning. I knew it was going to be larger because I know how much power there was going to be, so I knew how much air flow you would need and how much space for a heat sink. In the beginning, when I started drawing, it was much larger even though I didn’t know what engineering was going to do. It’s kind of funny that engineering actually told me it’s too big. So, I actually had to shrink it down a little bit from the first drawing. We wanted to get it much smaller, so it’s the perfect size right now. If I made it thinner, there would be less air flow to it. It would disturb the player while they are playing. Form-factor wise, I drew a perfect line around it and tried hit the perfect size.

I’m not sure how many would say the PS5 is the “perfect size,” but hey, as long as Morisawa is happy. The designer was also asked whether it was better to stand the PS5 vertically or horizontally, and he had a unique solution – buy two and do both!

I don’t have [a PS5] yet. If I could get one, personally, I would go for both. I designed both [the standard and digital editions of the PlayStation 5], so I would buy both and place one vertically and one horizontally.

This Morisawa guy sounds like a unique cat. The somewhat odd design of the PS5 suddenly makes a bit more sense.

The PlayStation 5 arrives on November 12 or November 19, depending on whether you live in North America/Australia or Europe.