PS5 Leveraged a Staggering 89% Global Increase in Game Conversation on Twitter to Build Awareness and Interest Despite COVID-19

In late March of this year, Sony managed to leverage a staggering 89% global increase in videogame conversation on Twitter to build interest and awareness around its upcoming PS5.

That’s what Twitter’s Chief Financial Officer, Ned Segal, said during the company Q2 earnings call with investors. Despite being impacted by measures against COVID-19, Sony did not only found a way to connect with its customers, but its PS5 campaign also managed to harvest over 1 million mentions over 2 days in late Q1, thereby having an engagement rate 4 times higher than Twitter’s benchmark. Exact details about this ‘benchmark’ weren’t shared, but we do know that Twitter tracks average engagement rates for various industries.

“Brands have found innovative ways to join in on the conversation and connect with their customers despite the pandemic”, Segal told investors. “For example, PlayStation leveraged an 89% global increase in video game conversation on Twitter in late Q1 to build interest and awareness for the PS5. Their successful takeover campaign with a Branded Emoji, a Promoted Trend Spotlight, and First View, resulted in PlayStation being the top global trend with over 1 million mentions over two days and a 4 times higher engagement rate than the benchmark. We continue to amplify conversations around live events.”

We already noticed that Sony’s upcoming PS5 console was trending on Twitter following the technical deep dive from Mark Cerny back in March of this year, but these numbers are truly impressive.

Last month, Sony revealed several of its titles coming to the PS5 and another event is rumored to be held next month. The price of the console has yet to be officially announced, but analyst are predicting price tags between $449 and $549 for the different models.

