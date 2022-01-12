Xbox Series X|S Beat PlayStation 5 in the UK Last Month; Xbox Series Sales Surpassed 1 Million

Although the Nintendo Switch again was the best-selling console in the UK last month, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S followed closely and managed to beat Sony’s PS5.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, December was another big month for Nintendo following a 6% sales increase compared to November 2021. More interesting, however, are the sales for Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. December 2021 was the biggest month for Series X and S, beating last year’s launch sales, and also beating PlayStation 5. Sales for Sony’s console were also up compared to November 2021, but this wasn’t enough to beat Xbox Series sales. According to Gamesindustry.biz, the 108% sales jump for Microsoft’s consoles was driven by a major increase in the stock of the Series X.

Nintendo President Warns for Nintendo Switch Shortages in the Upcoming Months

Although PS5 was in third position over December, it also had a great month thanks to a 25% jump in sales over November. It was the second biggest month so far for PS5. — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) January 12, 2022

Since its global launch back in November of last year, more than one million Xbox Series X|S consoles have now been sold in the UK.

As for last month’s software sales in the UK, FIFA22 took the top spot, thereby beating Activision’s most recent Call of Duty installment, Vanguard. Interestingly, Rockstar’s eighth-year-old Grand Theft Auto installment, the ever-popular GTA V, managed to grab third place on the sales chart, which includes both digital downloads and boxed sales. We’ve included the twenty best-selling titles for the month of December 2021 in the UK down below. It should be noted that sales data for Nintendo's digital titles isn't included.

GSD December 2021 Top 20 Games (Digital + Physical / * Digital data unavailable)