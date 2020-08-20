PS5 Has “Best Line-Up in the History of PlayStation” Says Sony Exec, More Reveals to Come

Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are launching this year, but what will we actually be playing on the machines? The XSX launch lineup looks rather weak following the delay of Halo Infinite, but SIE senior VR or marketing Eric Lempel seems a lot more confident about what the PS5 will have to offer. According to him, the PS5 launch window lineup will be the strongest in PlayStation history…

The content that will be in the launch window and beyond is incredibly exciting. I would say that this is the best line-up that we've ever seen in the history of PlayStation, between our Worldwide Studios groups and our partners from all the different publishers around the world. We've revealed some of that content, and naturally there will be more to come, but the way that the developers can engage with this platform, and create these new experiences with known IP as well as unknown IP, is incredibly exciting.

Sounds exciting, although Lempel is a marketing guy, so maybe he’s just overhyping things? As of now the only PS5 launch window games we know are coming from Sony itself are Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Astro’s Playroom, and the Demon’s Souls remake. That said, there are a number of third-party console exclusives to look forward to early in the PS5’s life, including Godfall, Bugsnax, and Deathloop. Of course, big multiplatform titles like Resident Evil Village, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and NBA 2K21 are also on the way. So yeah, it’s definitely a pretty strong lineup, but the best ever? Sony might need to reveal a few more things to achieve that lofty title.

Demon’s Souls PS5 Has Already Been Rated by the South Korean Board

What do you think of the PlayStation 5’s launch window lineup as it stands now? Best ever or a bit lacking? What other games to do you hope Sony reveals between now and launch?