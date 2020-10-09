PS5 Backward Compatibility Further Detailed, Unsupported PS4 Games Listed

After largely ignoring the feature for a couple generations, Sony is once again offering backward compatibility with the upcoming PlayStation 5, but some questions about how it will work have remained. We know the “overwhelming majority” of PS4 games will be supported (unlike Microsoft, Sony is only providing one generation of BC), but which will be excluded? Well, Sony has provided a hand-dandy list as part of a new backward compatibility support page, and most of them aren’t games players are going to particularly miss.

PS4 only games:

DWVR

Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One

TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 2

Just Deal With It!

Shadow Complex Remastered

Robinson: The Journey

We Sing

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition

Shadwen

Joe's Diner

Apparently, all the rest of the PS4’s library is a go, although Sony does warn some games may still exhibit “errors or unexpected behavior.” So, how do you actually transfer your PS4 games to your PS5? Well, Sony has outlined a few options:

Playing PS4 game discs on a PS5 console with a disc drive Insert the PS4 game disc. You may need to download an update.

Select the game hub from your Games home.

You will need to keep the disc inserted each time to play the game. Transfer digital games from a PS4 console to a PS5 console You can transfer digital games and saved data from a PS4 console to a PS5 console using WiFi data transfer.

You can access PS4 games on a PS5 console directly from a PS5 extended storage drive. Install a PS4 digital game on a PS5 console Select game library from your Games home.

Select the game you want to play.

If you haven't already downloaded the game, select Download.

Sony has also provided a list of supported PS4 controllers and peripherals:

The DualShock 4 wireless controller and PlayStation officially licensed third-party gamepad controllers will work on PS5 consoles with supported PS4 games.

Specialty peripherals, such as officially licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks, will work with PS5 games and supported PS4 games.

Both the PS Move Motion Controller and the PlayStation VR Aim Controller will work with supported PS VR games on PS5 consoles.

The Platinum and Gold Wireless Headsets, as well as third-party headsets that connect via USB port or audio jack, will work on PS5 consoles.

There are a few other minor limitations to PS5 backward compatibility – the PS5 tournaments feature and In-Game Live will no longer be supported. Also, the PS5 turns on HDR for all games automatically, so if you don’t want that for a PS4 game, you’ll have to turn it off manually.

What do you think? Do you expect to play many PS4 games on the PS5? Or is it next-gen or nothing once you plug in that new console?