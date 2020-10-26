PS5 1440p Resolution Support Might Be In, According to Benq

Quite a few gamers have been asking about PS5 1440p resolution support. After all, Microsoft already enabled this with the Xbox One S and Xbox One X a few years ago, but Sony hasn't provided any official comment on the matter. This left PlayStation fans quite negative about the possibilities that the next-generation console would allow users to select a native 'QuadHD' 2560x1440 resolution.

However, an article posted last week on the official Benq website suggests PS5 1440p resolution support might be in after all. Here's the blurb that we're specifically referring to:

While there’s a lot of talk of 120Hz with regard to the new consoles and late 2020 graphics cards, let’s be realistic. Most of it doesn’t apply to 4K, but more to 1080p or 1440p. It’ll be another generation before 120 frames per second in 4K are normative for the majority of games. We expect the PS5 (and by extension, most PC titles) to deliver firm 4K 60Hz for the next few years. If you’re interested in high frame rates, you may want to consider a good QHD gaming monitor, as 1440p will be supported by the PS5 with a higher likelihood of 120Hz in that resolution.

Being a relatively minor technical detail that would only affect a small portion of its player base, Sony could be not that interested in making a big fanfare for it. That's because there is virtually no TV featuring native 1440p resolution support; it largely remains a display resolution used for PC monitors. That said, there are indeed some console gamers who use monitors to play, mostly if they have set up their consoles in smaller rooms that don't have much space for a large television.

In that article, of course, Benq recommends one of its own gaming monitors, but there are many to choose from that support 1440p@120Hz (which can be done through HDMI 2.0b). Should Sony end up confirming that PS5 1440p resolution support is indeed going to be available, we'll surely come up with a selection of the best ones to recommend you for this purpose.