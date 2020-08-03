No, Your Current PS4 Controller Won’t Work With PS5 Games; Will Work With Supported PS4 Games

Sony has provided additional information on whether current PS4 accessories and peripherals will work with the upcoming PS5.

In a new post on the official PlayStation Blog, Sony explained which peripherals will work on the company’s next-gen console. As many of you might have already expected, the existing PS4 DualShock 4 controller won’t work with PS5 games as Sony believes that the upcoming new titles for the console should take advantage of the new features of the DualSense PS5 controller, including haptic feedback. The DualShock 4, however, will work with supported PS4 games through the PS5’s backwards compatibility feature.

"No, we believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller", Sony writes.

Audio lovers will be happy to learn that both official PlayStation and third-party headsets that connect to the console through USB or the 3.5 audio jack, will be compatible with the PS5.

We’ve included a part of Sony’s official post down below:

Which existing PS4 peripherals/accessories will work on PS5? Specialty peripherals, such as officially licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks, will work with PS5 games and supported PS4 games.

The Platinum and Gold Wireless Headsets, as well as third-party headsets that connect via USB port or audio jack, will work on PS5 (the headset companion app is not compatible with PS5).

The DualShock 4 wireless controller and PlayStation officially licensed third-party gamepad controllers will work with supported PS4 games.

Both the PS Move Motion Controllers and the PlayStation VR Aim Controller will work with supported PS VR games on PS5. Please note, not all PlayStation officially licensed or third-party peripherals/accessories may work on PS5. We recommend checking with the manufacturer to confirm whether a product will work on PS5 and specific titles.

The PlayStation 5 is slated for a release by the end of the year. Sony has yet to reveal the console’s exact release date and pricing.