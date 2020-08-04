DualSense Controller and PS5 Accessories Shown in Stunning Detail in 360-Degree Images

When Sony revealed the PlayStation 5 new DualSense controller back in April, they shared a small handful of beauty shots of the gamepad, but fans have been hungry a closer look. Well, today Sony provided just that as they updated the official PS5 accessories page with new detailed 360 degree views of DualSense controller, Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, and more. You can get a tantalizing look at the DualSense, below.

And here’s a better look at the ports on the top and bottom of the controller.

Haven’t been keeping up with the DualSense controller? Here’s a rundown of its new features:

Haptic feedback - Feel physically responsive feedback to your in-game actions with dual actuators which replace traditional rumble motors. In your hands, these dynamic vibrations can simulate the feeling of everything from environments to the recoil of different weapons.

- Feel physically responsive feedback to your in-game actions with dual actuators which replace traditional rumble motors. In your hands, these dynamic vibrations can simulate the feeling of everything from environments to the recoil of different weapons. Adaptive triggers - Experience varying levels of force and tension as you interact with your in-game gear and environments. From pulling back an increasingly tight bowstring to hitting the brakes on a speeding car, feel physically connected to your on-screen actions.

- Experience varying levels of force and tension as you interact with your in-game gear and environments. From pulling back an increasingly tight bowstring to hitting the brakes on a speeding car, feel physically connected to your on-screen actions. Built-in microphone and headset jack - Chat with friends online3 using the built-in microphone – or by connecting a headset to the 3.5mm jack. Easily switch off voice capture at a moment’s notice with the dedicated mute button.

- Chat with friends online3 using the built-in microphone – or by connecting a headset to the 3.5mm jack. Easily switch off voice capture at a moment’s notice with the dedicated mute button. Create button - Capture and broadcast your most epic gaming moments with the create button. Building on the success of the pioneering SHARE button, “create” offers players more ways to produce gaming content and broadcast their adventures live to the world.

Meanwhile, here’s a 360-degree view of the Pulse 3D wireless headset…

…and the new PS5 media remote.

When might we learn more about the PS5? According to rumors a major announcement of some kind may be happening this month, so keep your fingers crossed.