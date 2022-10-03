PS VR2 Reportedly Getting 2 Million Units Ready by March 2023 as Sony Bets Big on It

A new Bloomberg report reveals that Sony is betting big on the launch of PS VR2, having ordered two million units to be ready by March 2023. That is an extremely bold move, given the difficult global economic situation and current Virtual Reality trends.
The first PlayStation VR took nearly eight months (from October 2016 to June 2017) to sell one million units. Meta's Quest 2 managed to ship nearly three million units in the first quarter, but that Virtual Reality device is standalone, unlike PS VR2 (which relies on the ownership of a PlayStation 5 console).
Needless to say, the success of the PS VR2 will depend heavily on the pricing. Sony has not announced it yet, but odds are it won't be cheap, given the strong specifications and the current costs of raw materials. Meta was forced to increase the retail price of its Quest 2 by $100 in August in response to increased production costs.
Sony didn't even share a firm release date yet, though the company said its new VR device will ship globally in early 2023. Recently, Sony also revealed that PS VR2 will not be compatible with original PS VR games as it is meant to be an entirely next-generation experience.
There should be around 20 launch titles available for the PlayStation VR2, including Horizon Call of the Mountain, developed by Firesprite in collaboration with Guerrilla Games, and others like Resident Evil Village, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution, and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition. First Contact Entertainment is also working on Firewall Ultra, a sequel to the first-person multiplayer shooter released on PS VR.
PS VR2 Specifications and Features
4K HDR display
Experience breath-taking virtual reality environments in clear focus with 4K High Dynamic Range visuals and up to 120fps, as two 2000 x 2040 OLED displays deliver over four times the resolution generated by the original PlayStation VR headset.
Enhanced comfort
Enjoy comfortable play sessions through a vast 110º field of view and a light, well-balanced Fresnel lens. The lens adjustment dial allows you to customize the spacing between lenses to match your eye position for an optimal onscreen image. The PS VR2 headset also includes a vent that allows airflow to the lenses, reduces fogging, and enhances player comfort.
Eye tracking
Interact in new and lifelike ways as the PS VR2 headset detects the motion of your eyes, allowing for heightened emotional response and enhanced expression when meeting fellow players online.
Eye tracking cameras follow your line of sight when aiming or looking around, while advanced foveated rendering techniques improve the visual experience by adjusting resolutions to pinpoint and enhance whatever you’re focusing on.
Inside-out tracking
Play with freedom as PS VR2 tracks you and your controllers through four cameras embedded in the headset. Your movements and the direction you look are reflected in-game without the need for an external camera.
Headset feedback
Feel subtle, responsive headset vibrations at key moments during gameplay. Created by a single built-in motor, these vibrations add an intelligent tactile element to the sensory immersion experienced as you play.
Detect your character’s elevated pulse during tense moments, the rush of objects passing close to your head, or the thrust of your vehicle as you speed forward.
Tempest 3D AudioTech
Surround yourself with incredibly realistic soundscapes, as in-game audio dynamically adapts to your position and head movements.
Sense a character’s presence as they whisper in your ear, locate friends and enemies by their gunfire or footfall, and experience the creeping dread of a threat approaching from any direction.
Single-cable connection
Jump straight into new virtual worlds with a simple one-cable connection to the PlayStation 5 console’s front USB port. PS VR2 is quick and easy to set up – just plug in and play.
