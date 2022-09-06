Menu
Company

Firewall Ultra is a Sequel to Firewall Zero Hour; Reveal Trailer Shows PSVR2 Shooting Mechanics

Ule Lopez
Sep 6, 2022
Firewall Ultra

Firewall Zero Hour was a game originally designed by First Contact Entertainment and was made for PlayStation 4’s VR capabilities. Zero Hour was a first-person PvE and PvP shooter released in 2018. Now, First Contact Entertainment has confirmed that its sequel is in development. Known as Firewall Ultra, this new game marks the return of First Contact Entertainment’s games and is a first-person shooter on PlayStation VR2.

The game sports both PvE and PvP game modes available to players. Firewall Ultra also has a brand-new reveal trailer available, which you can watch below. It should go without saying that this requires a PlayStation VR2.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
Intel Bundles $370 Worth Games & Apps With Intel Arc & Alder Lake Desktops & Laptops

Firewall Ultra takes place five years after the original, and the contractors and locations you’ve known and interacted with have made the jump to PlayStation 5. Everything underwent a visual upgrade, and character models have been completely remade with 4K HDR gameplay in mind. The game will also offer a much deeper customization suite than before.

In addition, the game will be running on dedicated servers, a change from the previous title’s connection method. Multiplayer matches themselves also have a foundational change; all matches will operate on a best two-out-of-three format, and new PvE content will be released with the game.

Post-release content was also confirmed in the form of new weapons, contractors, and maps, though what those are exactly wasn’t revealed. The game takes advantage of PlayStation VR2’s new Sense Technology features, like eye tracking, which allows intuitive weapon swapping and HUD indicator access.

A full gameplay trailer will be coming soon for Firewall Ultra, but today’s trailer is merely a reveal trailer. We’ll continue to update as more information for Firewall Ultra is released. Firewall Ultra is currently in development for PlayStation 5, with a yet-to-be-announced release date. You can wishlist Firewall Ultra on PlayStation Store right now, though.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order