Horizon Call of the Mountain Coming to PS VR2 with New Main Character
At CES 2022, Sony revealed the first game coming to its PS VR2 next-generation Virtual Reality headset: Horizon Call of the Mountain. The title is being co-developed by Guerrilla Games and Firesprite, the newly acquired Liverpool-based studio known for The Persistence.
We don't really know much about it, except that it will feature a brand new main character, even though fans will also get to meet Aloy and other familiar faces throughout the plot. Check out the very brief teaser below.
Beyond Horizon Call of the Mountain, Sony also shared plenty of details regarding the PS VR2 features and specs, with the latter confirming an earlier rumor. The headset will come with its own sensory feedback to complement the controllers' haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.
- Visual Fidelity: For a high-fidelity visual experience, PS VR2 offers 4K HDR, 110-degree field of view, and foveated rendering. With an OLED display, players can expect a display resolution of 2000×2040 per eye and smooth frame rates of 90/120Hz.
- Headset-based Controller Tracking: With inside-out tracking, PS VR2 tracks you and your controller through integrated cameras embedded in the VR headset. Your movements and the direction you look at are reflected in-game without the need for an external camera.
- New Sensory Features: PS VR2 Sense Technology combines eye tracking, headset feedback, 3D Audio, and the innovative PS VR2 Sense controller to create an incredibly deep feeling of immersion. Headset feedback is a new sensory feature that amplifies the sensations of in-game actions from the player. It’s created by a single built-in motor with vibrations that add an intelligent tactile element, bringing players closer to the gameplay experience. For example, gamers can feel a character’s elevated pulse during tense moments, the rush of objects passing close to the character’s head, or the thrust of a vehicle as the character speeds forward. Additionally, PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech makes sounds in the player’s surroundings come alive, adding to this new level of immersion.
- Eye Tracking: With eye tracking, PS VR2 detects the motion of your eyes, so a simple look in a specific direction can create an additional input for the game character. This allows players to interact more intuitively in new and lifelike ways, allowing for a heightened emotional response and enhanced expression that provide a new level of realism in gaming.
