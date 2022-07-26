PSVR2 See-Through View, Broadcast Mode, and Other Handy Features Detailed

Sony has already revealed a lot of the nitty-gritty details of their upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset, including panel resolution, refresh rate, and more, but today they delved into some of their PSVR2’s more unique new features. These include a see-through view, the ability to easily broadcast yourself while playing, and a very handy-sounding feature that will warn you if you’re about to move outside your designated play area. No more knocking over lamps! Here’s the full rundown…

See-Through View

With PS VR2, you can see your surroundings while wearing the headset with our new see-through feature. It comes in handy when you want to easily check where the PS VR2 Sense controllers are in your room without taking the headset off. Thanks to PS VR2’s embedded front cameras, users can press the function button on the headset, or use the Card in the Control Center, to switch between viewing your surroundings, or viewing the content on PS VR2. The Card in the Control Center also gives quick access to other PS VR2 settings, such as adjusting your play area. The see-through view is just for viewing only, so there’s no recording option.

Broadcast Yourself While Playing

A new broadcast feature for PS VR2 will allow you to film yourself while playing, by connecting a PS5 HD Camera to the console. It’s a great way to show your movements and reactions during a boss battle and share your reactions with your fellow gamers as it happens!

Customized Play Area

The play area for PS VR2 can be customized by using the PS VR2 Sense controllers and the embedded cameras. The cameras will allow you to scan the room, while the PS VR2 Sense controllers allow you to expand and further customize the play area to fit your play style and room environment. While playing, if you get close to the boundary you have set up, you will receive a warning that you are closely approaching the play area boundary. You can modify your settings at any time while PS VR2 is connected. Once you set up your play area, the settings will be saved unless you move into a different play area.

VR Mode and Cinematic Mode

In VR Mode, players can enjoy VR game content in a 360 view in a virtual environment. Content will be displayed in 4000 x 2040 HDR video format (2000 x 2040 per eye) with 90Hz/120Hz frame rate. In Cinematic Mode, players can view the PS5 system and UI and all non-VR game and media content on a virtual cinema screen. Content in Cinematic Mode will be displayed in 1920×1080 HDR video format with 24/60Hz and also 120Hz frame rate.

The PlayStation VR2 headset does not yet have a firm release date, but Sony promises they will be revealing one “soon.”