PS Plus November 2021 Games Might Have Leaked Ahead of Sony’s Official Announcement Once More

Ahead of Sony’s official announcement, the PS Plus November 2021 might just have been leaked in advance.

Like previous months, next month’s free PS Plus games for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 were posted as deals on French deals site Dealabs. The poster of the deal, “billbil-kun”, has proven to be quite reliable when it comes to the upcoming PS Plus lineup. Before a deal becomes visible on Dealabs, submitted deals are first submitted to the site’s moderation team and checked before posting.

According to this leak, November 2021’s PS Plus games include The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (PS VR), Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PS4), Knockout City (PS4 & PS5), and First Class Trouble (PS4 & PS5). As posted by the poster, some regions (mainly Asia) will have Kingdoms of Amalur switched with The Sexy Brutale.

Dealabs (like MyDealz or HUKD) is a communautary site (like a forum), so users can post everything and moderation verify information is true or not based on evidence proposed by those users. If a post is deleted, it means that the user has no or not enough evidence to keep the deal active. And of course, Dealabs has no partnership with Sony for this deal. Information was found exclusively by the original poster (billbil-kun). Note also that some regions (mainly in Asia) will have The Sexy Brutale added or replaced with Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning.

We’ll update you as soon as we learn more about the PS Plus November 2021 games. For now, take the information above with a pinch of salt.

The current lineup of free PS Plus games for the month of October include Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, and Mortal Kombat X - these titles, as were previous months, were also posted by “billbil-kun” ahead of Sony's official announcement last month.