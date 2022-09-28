Menu
Company

PS Plus Essential Offers Up Hot Wheels Unleashed, Superhot, and More in October

Nathan Birch
Sep 28, 2022, 04:30 PM EDT
Hot Wheels Unleashed PS Plus

While Sony has expanded their PlayStation Plus service, those signed up to the basic “Essential” tier still get a handful of free games each month, and the offerings for October have been revealed. Subscribers can look forward to the well-received Hot Wheels Unleashed on PS5 or PS4, as well as the DC Comics fighter Injustice 2 and stylish shooter Superhot on PS4.

PS Plus

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Sony Still Prefers to Wait Before Releasing Premium Titles on Subscription Services

Here’s Sony’s full rundown of October's free PS Plus games:

Hot Wheels Unleashed - PS4, PS5

Collect, build and race in this fantastic arcade sim. Earn new vehicles then take them to the track to race side by side with friends in two-player split-screen, or face up to 12 opponents in online challenges. One you’ve raced, why not try and build your own course? Create amazing layout inside and outside the track editor. Ad loops, special boosters, obstacles and special elements to make an incredible amusement park for your races, then share your creation online for other players to try.

Injustice 2 - PS4

The creators of Mortal Kombat return to the DC universe with the biggest superhuman roster. Select from twisted versions of iconic heroes and supervillains and bring epic-scale battles to awe-inspiring locations across the globe. Take on other players locally and online, or immerse yourself in the story-driven single player campaign as Batman struggles against Superman’s regime. You’ll earn gear after every match to equip, customize and evolve your roster.

Superhot - PS4

Related StoryNathan Birch
PS Plus Extra Adds Dead by Daylight, Yakuza Games, Premium “Classics” Missing in August

Blurring the lines between cautious strategy and unbridled mayhem, Superhot is the FPS in which time moves only when you move. No regenerating health bars. No conveniently placed ammo drops. It’s just you, outnumbered and outgunned, grabbing the weapons of fallen enemies to shoot, slice, and maneuver through a hurricane of slow-motion bullets. Superhot’s polished, minimalist visual language helps you concentrate on the most important – on the fluidity of gameplay and cinematic beauty of the fight.

Sony now offers three tiers of PS Plus – Essential for $10 a month, Extra for $15 a month, and Premium for $18 a month. You can explore the games available via each tier and sign up here.

Not a blowaway lineup, but Hot Wheels Unleashed is worth playing for sure. Sony is promising to reveal the October PS Plus Extra and Premium tier lineups before the end of the month.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order