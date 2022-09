PS Plus Essential Offers Up Hot Wheels Unleashed, Superhot, and More in October

While Sony has expanded their PlayStation Plus service, those signed up to the basic “Essential” tier still get a handful of free games each month, and the offerings for October have been revealed. Subscribers can look forward to the well-received Hot Wheels Unleashed on PS5 or PS4, as well as the DC Comics fighter Injustice 2 and stylish shooter Superhot on PS4.

Here’s Sony’s full rundown of October's free PS Plus games:

Hot Wheels Unleashed - PS4, PS5

Collect, build and race in this fantastic arcade sim. Earn new vehicles then take them to the track to race side by side with friends in two-player split-screen, or face up to 12 opponents in online challenges. One you’ve raced, why not try and build your own course? Create amazing layout inside and outside the track editor. Ad loops, special boosters, obstacles and special elements to make an incredible amusement park for your races, then share your creation online for other players to try.

Injustice 2 - PS4

The creators of Mortal Kombat return to the DC universe with the biggest superhuman roster. Select from twisted versions of iconic heroes and supervillains and bring epic-scale battles to awe-inspiring locations across the globe. Take on other players locally and online, or immerse yourself in the story-driven single player campaign as Batman struggles against Superman’s regime. You’ll earn gear after every match to equip, customize and evolve your roster.

Superhot - PS4

Blurring the lines between cautious strategy and unbridled mayhem, Superhot is the FPS in which time moves only when you move. No regenerating health bars. No conveniently placed ammo drops. It’s just you, outnumbered and outgunned, grabbing the weapons of fallen enemies to shoot, slice, and maneuver through a hurricane of slow-motion bullets. Superhot’s polished, minimalist visual language helps you concentrate on the most important – on the fluidity of gameplay and cinematic beauty of the fight.

Sony now offers three tiers of PS Plus – Essential for $10 a month, Extra for $15 a month, and Premium for $18 a month. You can explore the games available via each tier and sign up here.

Not a blowaway lineup, but Hot Wheels Unleashed is worth playing for sure. Sony is promising to reveal the October PS Plus Extra and Premium tier lineups before the end of the month.