Prominent Analyst Suggests Apple’s First AR Headset Will Launch in Q2 of 2022

Apple is heavily investing in augmented reality and according to a prominent analyst, the company will launch its first AR headset in the second quarter of 2022. This is not the first time that we are hearing of Apple's AR headset and now we have a potential time frame. Scroll down to see more details on the subject.

Apple Might Potentially Launch Its AR Headset in the Second Quarter of 2022

The news comes from the research notes by analyst Ming-Chi Ku0 (via MacRumors). The research notes shed light on the Apple supplier Genius Electronic Optical and how it will benefit from the likes of Facebook. Apple, and Sony. Apple has been heavily rumored to be working on AR headsets, which will include "mixed-reality" devices. The devices were previously rumored to launch this year or the next and today's release notes points that Apple will be announcing them in the second quarter of next year. Moreover, sleeker AR glasses are rumored to arrive later on.

We predict that Apple will launch AR HMD [head-mounted display] devices in 2Q22. The device will provide a video see-through AR experience, so the lens is also needed, and Genius is also a key supplier.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg previously coined in March that Apple's AR headset will arrive in the "next several months." While WWDC 2021 would have been a great opportunity, it seems Apple has a different time frame in mind. Apple would want a launch time frame where developers would get plenty of time to work on the software and support. Moreover, it is also previously reported that Apple's first AR headset will be expensive and the high-end models will be oriented towards developers rather than the general public.

The report also suggests that Genius Electronic Optical will also be the sole provider of wide-angle and telephoto camera lenses for the upcoming iPhone 13. We will share more details on Apple's efforts in AR headsets as soon as we have further information on the subject.

