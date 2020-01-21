Project xCloud Is Getting 1.75x More Usage in South Korea Than in the US or UK

The Project xCloud preview will be expanded in South Korea, as announced today by Microsoft and South Korea Telecom in a press release.

More players will be added to the Project xCloud preview starting today, and everyone interested in joining can register at this address (provided that they live in South Korea). Additionally, the lineup of available games will be vastly increased from 29 to 85 games, including Black Desert and TERA (both made in South Korea), and about forty of those games will feature Korean subtitles or voiceovers.

As part of the announcement, Microsoft also revealed that South Korean gamers have so far spent 1.75 more times gaming and three more times revisiting games than Project xCloud preview participants in the United States and United Kingdom (the only territories where the preview is presently active). This appears to highlight the potential of cloud gaming in areas where high-speed connections and cutting edge mobile devices are extremely popular.

Kareem Choudhry, Microsoft’s Corporate Vice President of Project xCloud, stated:

Our partnership with SK Telecom has played a valuable role in helping Microsoft reach new, mobile-first gamers while also learning more about delivering high-quality game streaming through 5G networks. As we enter the next phase of our preview in Korea, it is critical for us to have a strong partnership with a respected company like SK Telecom to push the technology forward.

Jeon Jin-soo, Vice President and Head of 5GX Service Business Division of SK Telecom, added:

We are confident that 5G cloud gaming will shift the paradigm in the video game industry. We will continue to make efforts to provide the world’s best cloud gaming services to the Korean gamers.

Customers of SK Telecom can now download the Xbox Game Streaming app through the One Store, which is now the exclusive store for the app in South Korea, whereas originally the Xbox Game Streaming app was distributed via Google's Play Store.