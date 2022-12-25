GeForce NOW Holiday Gift Card Giveaway – Cloud Gaming Lottery

Wccftech is celebrating the Holiday season with a special GeForce NOW gift card giveaway. Thanks to NVIDIA, we are distributing ten $50 gift cards for the PC cloud gaming service.

Just enter the raffle below and check your email once the New Year kicks in to find out if you've won. You will then be able to redeem the code and select either 3 months of an RTX 3080 membership or 6 months of a Priority membership. Good luck!

GeForce NOW Gift Cards Holiday Giveaway



GeForce NOW is a cloud gaming service that allows you to play a wide selection (over 1000) of the PC games you own across various stores (Steam, GOG, EA/Origin, Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store) simply via streaming. Compatible platforms include Windows PC, MacOS, Android TV, Smart TVs (select 2022 and 2021 models from Samsung and LG), Android, browsers like Chrome, Edge, and Safari, and obviously, NVIDIA's own SHIELD.

The Internet connection requirements are:

40Mbps for streaming up to 3840x2160 at 60 FPS (only available with the RTX 3080 tier)

35Mbps for 2560x1440 at 120 FPS (only available with the RTX 3080 tier)

25Mbps for 1080p at 60 FPS

15Mbps for 720p at 60 FPS

An Ethernet cable connection or 5GHz wireless is recommended. Also, a latency of less than 80ms from an NVIDIA data center is required, though optimal play occurs below 40ms.

Here's a complete list of the countries where GeForce NOW is currently available through NVIDIA and its partners:

NVIDIA

Åland (Finland)

Albania

Andorra

Anguilla

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Barbados

Belgium

Bermuda

Bosnia and Herzegovina

British Virgin Islands

Bulgaria

Canada

Canary Islands (Spain)

Cayman Islands

Croatia

Cyprus

Czechia (Czech Republic)

Denmark

Dominica

Dominican Republic

El Salvador

Estonia

Faroe Islands

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Greenland

Guadeloupe

Guatemala

Guernsey

Honduras

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Isle of Man

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Jersey

Kazakhstan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Luxembourg

Malta

Martinique

Mexico

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Montenegro

Montserrat

Morocco

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Republic of Lithuania

Romania

Saint Barthélemy

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Turks and Caicos Islands

U.S. Virgin Islands

Ukraine

United Kingdom

United States

Uzbekistan GEFORCE NOW ALLIANCE PARTNERS GFN.RU Armenia

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Kazakhstan

Georgia

Moldova

Russia

Ukraine

Uzbekistan LG U+ South Korea Softbank Japan au Japan Taiwan Mobile Taiwan

Hong Kong GAME+ Turkey

Cyprus Pentanet Australia

New Zealand Zain Jordan

Oman

Saudi Arabia ABYA Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Paraguay

Uruguay StarHub Singapore

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam