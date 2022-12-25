GeForce NOW Holiday Gift Card Giveaway – Cloud Gaming Lottery

Wccftech is celebrating the Holiday season with a special GeForce NOW gift card giveaway. Thanks to NVIDIA, we are distributing ten $50 gift cards for the PC cloud gaming service.
Just enter the raffle below and check your email once the New Year kicks in to find out if you've won. You will then be able to redeem the code and select either 3 months of an RTX 3080 membership or 6 months of a Priority membership. Good luck!
GeForce NOW is a cloud gaming service that allows you to play a wide selection (over 1000) of the PC games you own across various stores (Steam, GOG, EA/Origin, Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store) simply via streaming. Compatible platforms include Windows PC, MacOS, Android TV, Smart TVs (select 2022 and 2021 models from Samsung and LG), Android, browsers like Chrome, Edge, and Safari, and obviously, NVIDIA's own SHIELD.
The Internet connection requirements are:
- 40Mbps for streaming up to 3840x2160 at 60 FPS (only available with the RTX 3080 tier)
- 35Mbps for 2560x1440 at 120 FPS (only available with the RTX 3080 tier)
- 25Mbps for 1080p at 60 FPS
- 15Mbps for 720p at 60 FPS
An Ethernet cable connection or 5GHz wireless is recommended. Also, a latency of less than 80ms from an NVIDIA data center is required, though optimal play occurs below 40ms.
Here's a complete list of the countries where GeForce NOW is currently available through NVIDIA and its partners:
NVIDIA
- Åland (Finland)
- Albania
- Andorra
- Anguilla
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Belgium
- Bermuda
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- British Virgin Islands
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Canary Islands (Spain)
- Cayman Islands
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czechia (Czech Republic)
- Denmark
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- El Salvador
- Estonia
- Faroe Islands
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Greenland
- Guadeloupe
- Guatemala
- Guernsey
- Honduras
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Isle of Man
- Israel
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Jersey
- Kazakhstan
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Martinique
- Mexico
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Mongolia
- Montenegro
- Montserrat
- Morocco
- Netherlands
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Republic of Lithuania
- Romania
- Saint Barthélemy
- Saint Pierre and Miquelon
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tunisia
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- U.S. Virgin Islands
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Uzbekistan
GEFORCE NOW ALLIANCE PARTNERS
- Armenia
- Azerbaijan
- Belarus
- Kazakhstan
- Georgia
- Moldova
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Uzbekistan
- South Korea
- Japan
- Taiwan
- Hong Kong
- Turkey
- Cyprus
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Jordan
- Oman
- Saudi Arabia
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Paraguay
- Uruguay
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Thailand
- Vietnam
