PRODUCT(RED) Apple Watch May Launch in 2020, Suggests Latest Leak

The Apple Watch Series 5 introduced minor tweaks over the Apple Watch Series 4, turning it into the best wearable experience for the user, as evidenced by the technology giant’s unrivaled market share. To offer customers a new flavor to this entire experience, it’s possible that a PRODUCT(RED) Apple Watch version is launched soon, but with 2019 almost coming to an end, the company will most likely unveil it next year.

PRODUCT(RED) Apple Watch Briefly Appeared in a Database Before Being Removed

Evidence of a PRODUCT(RED) Apple Watch was located in an Apple database, but it was only present for a brief moment. Fortunately, it was enough for WatchGeneration to find out that the technology giant is possibly planning something next year, though it isn’t necessarily going to be the Apple Watch Series 6 with upgraded hardware. Most customers will appreciate a fresh color option, especially when it was reported that a lot of them picked the Midnight Green color over the others, indicating that a unique variant is always appreciated by the masses.

Apple Predicted To Earn $10 Billion From Wearables This Quarter As AirPods, Apple Watch 3 Prove Popular

However, as far as hardware specifications of the alleged PRODUCT(RED) Apple Watch, it probably isn’t going to feature a newer silicon and will adopt whatever the Apple Watch Series 5 sports. Just to remind you, in a teardown process, iFixit found out that the Apple Watch Series 5 featured the same S4 CPU and GPU located in the Apple Watch Series 4, meaning that customers should expect similar performance between the two models, and this goes for the upcoming version too.

It’s also rumored that the PRODUCT(RED) Apple Watch launch will happen in spring 2020, and that makes a lot of sense. In short, it will help Apple cement its position as a market leader in the wearables category. As it so happens, there are occasional discounts offered on the regular Apple Watch Series 5, and for customers that desire a new red color to match the finish of their iPhone 11 should willingly pick this one up when it does become available.

Do you think a PRODUCT(RED) Apple Watch is on your bucket list? Let us know down in the comments.

Source: WatchGeneration

