First Silent Hill 2 Remake Comparison Video Highlights Similarities and Differences With the 2001 Original Game

The first Silent Hill 2 Remake comparison video has been released, comparing the visuals from yesterday’s teaser to those of the original game.

Rumors already suggested that Konami would be announcing a remake of the second Silent Hill game, and during yesterday’s Silent Hill broadcast, the publisher officially announced the Bloober Team-developed remake. Based on the teaser trailer, we already noticed some apparent differences with the original game, and we now have a comparison video showing off various differences and similarities. Check out the comparison video, courtesy of ElAnalistaDeBits, down below:

As always with these remake comparison videos, some are pleased with what was shown, while others prefer the original game's look over the remake.

“Silent Hill 2 is a beloved and timeless classic – it’s almost a cliche to say it out loud, but it’s just so true for many of the Bloober Team members”, Mateusz Lenart, Creative Director & Lead Designer at Bloober Team, wrote yesterday. “This is also the reason why we approach working on the remake with such great care and respect for the original game.”

“With that in mind, one of our primary goals is to preserve the atmosphere that made Silent Hill 2 so exceptional, while also modernizing many aspects of the game’s overall gameplay. We are working closely with the original creators, including Akira Yamaoka and Masahiro Ito, to ensure we’re keeping that unique Silent Hill feel intact.”

The designer added, “One of the new elements that you could spot in the reveal trailer is the adoption of an over-the-shoulder camera. With that change we want to immerse players even deeper into the game, make them feel like they are a part of this unreal world, and deliver them a more visceral experience across the board.”

What are your thoughts about this remake? Has the atmosphere been retained? Hit the comments down below.

A release date for Silent Hill 2 has yet to be revealed. Built with Unreal Engine 5, the remake is coming to both PC and PlayStation 5 (recent rumors seem to suggest that the game is a timed console-exclusive for Sony).