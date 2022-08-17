Menu
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake PlayStation Trophies Are Now Live, Suggesting Imminent Re-Reveal

Francesco De Meo
Aug 17, 2022
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been going through some troubled development, having been delayed multiple times, but there's the chance that the game may at least be ready for a proper re-reveal.

As seen on PSN Profiles, the PlayStation Trophy list for the delayed remake is now live, suggesting that the game may be revealed again shortly, possibly during the Ubisoft Forward presentation that will be held on September 10th.

Related Story
Assassin’s Creed Infinity Japan Setting Will See Players Play as a Ninja; “Very Cool” Setting to Be Revealed Next Month – Rumor

As already mentioned, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake's development hasn't been going smoothly. The game has been announced back in 2020 but was delayed multiple times and is now scheduled for release on a yet-to-be-confirmed date, with Ubisoft Montreal now leading development in place of Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai:

The development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will now be led by Ubisoft Montreal. We’re proud of the work achieved by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, and Ubisoft Montreal will benefit from their learnings as the new team will continue the work to deliver a great remake.

As a consequence, we are no longer targeting a FY23 release anymore and the game has been delisted. If players wish to cancel their preorder they are invited to contact their retailer. They will be updated on the project as the development is moving along.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake launches on a yet-to-be-confirmed release date. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

