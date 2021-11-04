Prime Gaming Is Getting Even More Games and In-Game Content from EA

Today, Amazon announced a partnership with Electronic Arts to bring even more games and in-game content to Prime Gaming in the coming months and throughout the next year.

Here's an overview of what Prime Gaming subscribers can expect from EA.

EA Q2 Sets Record, Battlefield 2042 Beta “Overwhelmingly Positive,” More F2P, NFTs Planned

● Apex Legends – Starting on November 5, Prime members can grab the Ash themed Prime Legend of the Month Bundle, which includes an Epic Legend’s skin, a Rare Weapon skin and a Rare Legend portrait. Additional bundles will be available through the end of 2022.

● Battlefield 2042 – To celebrate the launch of the latest titles in the blockbuster first-person shooter series, Prime members can claim the soldier themed Prime Gaming Bundle which includes a Specialist skin, a Weapons skin and a Vehicle skin beginning in early December. More bundles for the game will be available to Prime members in the coming months.

● Games with Prime – Prime members can enjoy more EA games on PC through Prime Gaming. Beginning November 1, Prime members can claim Dragon Age: Inquisition, and claim Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered on December 1. Prime members can claim one game code redeemable on PC via Origin for these titles by visiting gaming.amazon.com. Four more EA games will be made available over the span of five months starting in January 2022.

● More Content for EA Sports games – Prime members can look forward to more great content for their favorite sports titles rolling out over the coming months.

Beyond EA titles, this month Prime Gaming subscribers can also grab Control Ultimate Edition, Rogue Heroes, Liberated, Puzzle Agent 2, Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter, BAFL - Brakes Are For Losers, and Secret Files: Sam Peters.