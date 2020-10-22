Pre-order Apple’s Latest iPad Air 4 From Amazon and Get $40 off Right Now

With the unboxing and reviews of the iPad Air 4 concluding that this will be the iPad for most people, perhaps you’ll want to know about the latest deal on Amazon. If you pre-order the tablet right now, you’ll immediately get a $40 discount on the Wi-Fi only, green variant of the iPad Air 4, with the 64GB model being offered at $559 instead of the $599 price that Apple is charging on its website.

There are various reasons why critics have labeled the iPad Air 4 as the model that most people will get and a lot has to do with its price-to-performance ratio. For $559, you get a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, with the overall package sporting slimmer bezels, giving you excellent portability thanks to the smaller footprint while also delivering a futuristic design that looks similar, if not identical to the iPad Pro.

The iPad Air 4 is also no stranger to performance because during Apple’s presentation, the company provided details on its first 5nm chipset called the A14 Bionic. The iPad Air 4 features a 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU that simply annihilates the A13 Bionic and the competition in both compute and graphics performance tests, meaning that the A14 Bionic is on a whole new playing field. In fact, there are some instances where the A14 Bionic beats the A12Z Bionic running in the 2020 iPad Pro, showing just how capable it is.

Now thanks to the full-screen design, the iPad Air 4 features a side-mounted fingerprint that’s very accurate and quick, and its single 12MP rear camera can shoot at 4K, 60FPS HDR video, while the front-mounted 7MP can capture up to 1080p 60FPS footage. With the improved image quality, both sensors will be your best friend during video conferences or during online lectures. For entertainment purposes, the iPad Air 4 also ships with stereo speakers, and if you’re not using this tablet as your work computer, it will effortlessly last you for a couple of days.

The A14 Bionic chip means you can also use this slate as your main computer and opening up creative applications or simple word documents and spreadsheets is going to be a breeze here. Overall, a $40 price cut on an already impressive-looking tablet is an offer that customers will likely not want to ignore and if you want to place an order, simply click on the link below and get started. However, you’d better move with haste because there’s no telling when this model will go out of stock.