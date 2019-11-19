Pre-Black Friday Deal: $30 Off 10.2-inch iPad, Now Just $299

The 10.2-inch iPad just turned into an amazing, must-have deal. Taking $30 off the MSRP, Apple is selling its entry-level tablet for $299.

Get into the World of iPad and iPadOS by Spending Just $299 Today

Apple has managed to improve its lowest-end iPad with great features and still manages to offer the tablet at a great discount, somehow. Right now, for a limited time only, you can pick up the 10.2-inch iPad for a price of just $299, which is $30 off the usual selling price of $329.

What's great about this tablet is that it has the absolute essentials that you need in order to experience the world of iPad to its finest. There's a Retina display thrown into the mix, there's even the A10 Bionic chip, a couple of cameras that are decent for quick photos and videos, there's even a Smart Connector if you want to connect Apple's Smart Keyboard accessory with it.

In fact, I'll go as far as saying that if you give this tablet, coupled with iPadOS, a chance, you can easily replace your everyday laptop with it. I know that sounds bold, but given how good iPadOS is and how it plays nicely with the user thanks to its vast portfolio of apps, maybe it's time you made the switch too.

There's no special discount code or on-page coupon that needs your attention in order to bring the price down. Just head over to the Amazon link below and the deal is yours for the taking.

Buy New Apple iPad with 10.2-inch Retina display - Was $329, now just $299

