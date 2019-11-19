Deal Alert: iPad Air up to $50 Off Ahead of Black Friday

No one should miss this amazing discount; you are getting up to $50 off on the latest-generation iPad Air. Everyone should get their hands on this amazing deal before it ends.

Latest 10.5-inch iPad Air is up to $50 Off - Includes WiFi and WiFi + Cellular Models

This is the latest model of the iPad Air, released in 2019, and it is the most advanced tablet in the market in its price point. iPad Air also supports the first-generation Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, and with its light-weight and sleek design you can carry it along anywhere with you.

Battery life is up to 10 hours (according to Apple) so you don’t have to carry a power bank with you all the time. Thanks to the A12 Bionic chip, you can jump between apps without missing a beat. There is a 10.5-inch Retina display thrown into the mix with True Tone and wide color gamut for stunning visuals. Sadly though, there is no ProMotion here, a feature which Apple reserves for its higher-end, Pro models.

All the latest models of iPad Air (10.5-inch) are available on discount currently, some of the features are listed below;

Display - 10.5-inch Retina display

Capacity - 64GB, 256GB

Camera and Video - 8MP camera and 1080p HD video

Front Camera - 7MP FaceTime HD front camera

Battery Life - Up to 10 hours

Avail this discount and get your iPad Air before it ends.

Buy Apple iPad Air (Latest Model) - Up to $50 Off

