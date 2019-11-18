PlayStation Black Friday Deals Include 1TB PS4 with 3 Games for $200, PS4 Pro for $300, More
Black Friday is inching ever closer, and Sony has revealed the PlayStation deals you’ll be able to grab this year. The big seller will likely be this year’s 1 TB PS4 bundle, which includes three top-notch games pre-installed – God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition. It would have been nice to see Sony drop below the $200 mark (Microsoft is offering an Xbox One S All-Digital Edition for $150 this year), but still, a console and three great games for $200 is a solid deal. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a bit more power, you’ll be able to get a PS4 Pro for $300 (a $100 savings).
Here are some of the other PlayStation deals being offered:
- PSVR Multi-game Bundle for $199.99 – Includes a PSVR headset, PS Camera, and Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Everybody’s Golf VR, and PlayStation VR Worlds.
- PS VR Blood & Truth + Everybody’s Golf Bundle for $249.99 – Includes a PSVR headset, PS Camera, two PS Move controllers, Blood & Truth, and Everybody’s Golf VR.
- PS Gold Headsets for $69.99
- DualShock 4 controllers for $39.99
- Recent major PlayStation exclusives for $20 – Includes Days Gone, Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, MediEvil, Concrete Genie, and MLB The Show 19. PlayStation Hits titles will also all be available for only 10 bucks each.
- PlayStation Plus yearly subscription 25 percent off
Not a bad lineup! Again, I feel like Sony could have been just a touch more generous with the hardware deals, but offering almost all their recent first-party offerings (minus Death Stranding) for only $20 bucks apiece is nothing to sneeze at.
The PlayStation Black Friday deals will be available from November 24 to December 2 at most major retailers. What do you think? See any deals you just can’t pass up?