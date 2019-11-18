  ⋮  

PlayStation Black Friday Deals Include 1TB PS4 with 3 Games for $200, PS4 Pro for $300, More

32 mins ago
Black Friday is inching ever closer, and Sony has revealed the PlayStation deals you’ll be able to grab this year. The big seller will likely be this year’s 1 TB PS4 bundle, which includes three top-notch games pre-installed – God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition. It would have been nice to see Sony drop below the $200 mark (Microsoft is offering an Xbox One S All-Digital Edition for $150 this year), but still, a console and three great games for $200 is a solid deal. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a bit more power, you’ll be able to get a PS4 Pro for $300 (a $100 savings).

Here are some of the other PlayStation deals being offered:

  • PSVR Multi-game Bundle for $199.99 – Includes a PSVR headset, PS Camera, and Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Everybody’s Golf VR, and PlayStation VR Worlds.
  • PS VR Blood & Truth + Everybody’s Golf Bundle for $249.99 – Includes a PSVR headset, PS Camera, two PS Move controllers, Blood & Truth, and Everybody’s Golf VR.
  • PS Gold Headsets for $69.99
  • DualShock 4 controllers for $39.99
  • Recent major PlayStation exclusives for $20 – Includes Days Gone, Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, MediEvil, Concrete Genie, and MLB The Show 19. PlayStation Hits titles will also all be available for only 10 bucks each.
  • PlayStation Plus yearly subscription 25 percent off

Not a bad lineup! Again, I feel like Sony could have been just a touch more generous with the hardware deals, but offering almost all their recent first-party offerings (minus Death Stranding) for only $20 bucks apiece is nothing to sneeze at.

The PlayStation Black Friday deals will be available from November 24 to December 2 at most major retailers. What do you think? See any deals you just can’t pass up?

