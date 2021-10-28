PowerToys v0.49 Ships Today – New “Find My Mouse” Utility & Several Other Improvements

Microsoft has released PowerToys v0.49 with new updates and fixes. "The v0.49 release cycle introduces exciting new updates primarily centered around modernizing PowerRename's UI, adding a brand new mouse utility, and merging Video Conference Mute into the stable releases," the team writes.

Here are the release notes for PowerToys 0.49

General Find My Mouse utility added! Utilize the functionality to quickly locate the cursor on your displays! Learn more on our Mouse Utility docs.

Accessibility and minor UI improvements to the settings page.

Added deep links to the Settings menus for various utilities within their respective editors.

Settings improvements to improve clarity for various options.

Improved settings window to adjust size and position as needed when multi-monitor conditions change. PowerToys Awake Screen reader improvements for accessibility. Color Picker Color Picker's HEX format was changed to remove the # character.

Accessibility improvements for screen reader and UI to distinguish colors from the border when matching. FancyZones Fixed Color Picker and OOBE windows from being snapped by FancyZones.

Fixed regression with layouts not being changed via shortcuts.

Fixed crashing issue with FancyZones editor.

Fixed zone layouts resetting after screen locking.

Accessibility improvements for screen reader in editor. Keyboard Manager Fixed crashing issue when the editor is opened at high zoom on 4k monitors. PowerRename New UI update! We hope you enjoy the modern experience and take advantage of new tool-tips to describe common regular expressions and text/file formatting. PowerToys Run Windows Terminal Plugin added. Open shells through Windows Terminal via _ activation command by default.

Added environment variables to Folder plugin search.

Fixed certain schemas that were overwritten with HTTPS.

Fixed issue with program plugin getting caught in infinite loops as certain file paths are recursively searched. Video Conference Mute VCM added to stable releases of PowerToys!

For more details, check out this Github entry.

