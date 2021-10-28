PowerToys v0.49 Ships Today – New “Find My Mouse” Utility & Several Other Improvements
Microsoft has released PowerToys v0.49 with new updates and fixes. "The v0.49 release cycle introduces exciting new updates primarily centered around modernizing PowerRename's UI, adding a brand new mouse utility, and merging Video Conference Mute into the stable releases," the team writes.
Here are the release notes for PowerToys 0.49
General
- Find My Mouse utility added! Utilize the functionality to quickly locate the cursor on your displays! Learn more on our Mouse Utility docs.
- Accessibility and minor UI improvements to the settings page.
- Added deep links to the Settings menus for various utilities within their respective editors.
- Settings improvements to improve clarity for various options.
- Improved settings window to adjust size and position as needed when multi-monitor conditions change.
PowerToys Awake
- Screen reader improvements for accessibility.
Color Picker
- Color Picker's HEX format was changed to remove the # character.
- Accessibility improvements for screen reader and UI to distinguish colors from the border when matching.
FancyZones
- Fixed Color Picker and OOBE windows from being snapped by FancyZones.
- Fixed regression with layouts not being changed via shortcuts.
- Fixed crashing issue with FancyZones editor.
- Fixed zone layouts resetting after screen locking.
- Accessibility improvements for screen reader in editor.
Keyboard Manager
- Fixed crashing issue when the editor is opened at high zoom on 4k monitors.
PowerRename
- New UI update! We hope you enjoy the modern experience and take advantage of new tool-tips to describe common regular expressions and text/file formatting.
PowerToys Run
- Windows Terminal Plugin added. Open shells through Windows Terminal via _ activation command by default.
- Added environment variables to Folder plugin search.
- Fixed certain schemas that were overwritten with HTTPS.
- Fixed issue with program plugin getting caught in infinite loops as certain file paths are recursively searched.
Video Conference Mute
- VCM added to stable releases of PowerToys!
