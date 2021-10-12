PowerToys 0.47.1 Ships Today with FancyZones Hotfixes and More
Microsoft's PowerToys team has dropped a patch release to fix a few bugs to improve stability. PowerToys 0.47.1 brings fixes for 2 bugs in FancyZones on layout resetting, 2 quality of life improvements, and more. "This is a patch release to fix issues in v0.47.0 we deemed important for stability based on user feedback," the team wrote.
PowerToys 0.47.1 patches
- #13516 - [Shortcut Guide] After releasing
Winkey, the start menu pops up
- #13517 - [PowerToys Run] Not working with
Win + Spacecombo
- #13536 - [PowerToys Run] Not working with
Shift + CapsLockcombo
- #13585 - [FancyZones] Shortcuts not changing layout
- #13211 - [FancyZones] Auto-resizing windows breaks with certain applications
- #13625 - [FancyZones] Layouts not being remembered after computer locks
PowerToys 0.47 introduced several optimizations, installer updates, general bug fixes, and accessibility improvements. Some of its improvements and fixes include the following:
General
- Fixed issue with new updates changing the PowerToys install location.
- Fixed settings with NumberBox elements overlapping the delete button.
- Fixed issue with the bug report tool not generating .zip files.
- Updated the shortcut configuration experience in Settings.
- Fixed inconsistent width of sidebar icons.
- Fixed sidebar UI not scaling for longer text strings in certain localizations.
- Fixed issue with settings not displaying invalid keystroke assignments.
- Added user defined shortcuts when set to the "Welcome to PowerToys" instead of the default shortcuts.
Color Picker
- Accessibility issues addressed.
- Added CIELAB and CIEXYZ color formats.
- Fixed bug where changing RGB values manually doesn't automatically update the color displayed.
FancyZones
- Fixed regression where restarting computer resets user defined layouts to the default selection.
- Fixed issues with Grid layout editor not showing the "Save" and "Cancel" buttons.
- Fixed accessibility issue where users could not add or merge zones using the keyboard.
- Added a flyout describe the prerequisites for the "Allow zones to span across monitors" option.
- Fixed various crashing bugs.
File Explorer add-ons
- Added PDF preview and thumbnail provider for Windows Explorer.
For the complete release notes of PowerToys 0.47, head over to GitHub.
