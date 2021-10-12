PowerToys 0.47.1 Ships Today with FancyZones Hotfixes and More

Microsoft's PowerToys team has dropped a patch release to fix a few bugs to improve stability. PowerToys 0.47.1 brings fixes for 2 bugs in FancyZones on layout resetting, 2 quality of life improvements, and more. "This is a patch release to fix issues in v0.47.0 we deemed important for stability based on user feedback," the team wrote.

PowerToys 0.47.1 patches

#13516 - [Shortcut Guide] After releasing Win key, the start menu pops up

key, the start menu pops up #13517 - [PowerToys Run] Not working with Win + Space combo

combo #13536 - [PowerToys Run] Not working with Shift + CapsLock combo

combo #13585 - [FancyZones] Shortcuts not changing layout

#13211 - [FancyZones] Auto-resizing windows breaks with certain applications

#13625 - [FancyZones] Layouts not being remembered after computer locks

PowerToys 0.47 introduced several optimizations, installer updates, general bug fixes, and accessibility improvements. Some of its improvements and fixes include the following:

General Fixed issue with new updates changing the PowerToys install location.

Fixed settings with NumberBox elements overlapping the delete button.

Fixed issue with the bug report tool not generating .zip files.

Updated the shortcut configuration experience in Settings.

Fixed inconsistent width of sidebar icons.

Fixed sidebar UI not scaling for longer text strings in certain localizations.

Fixed issue with settings not displaying invalid keystroke assignments.

Added user defined shortcuts when set to the "Welcome to PowerToys" instead of the default shortcuts. Color Picker Accessibility issues addressed.

Added CIELAB and CIEXYZ color formats.

Fixed bug where changing RGB values manually doesn't automatically update the color displayed. FancyZones Fixed regression where restarting computer resets user defined layouts to the default selection.

Fixed issues with Grid layout editor not showing the "Save" and "Cancel" buttons.

Fixed accessibility issue where users could not add or merge zones using the keyboard.

Added a flyout describe the prerequisites for the "Allow zones to span across monitors" option.

Fixed various crashing bugs. File Explorer add-ons Added PDF preview and thumbnail provider for Windows Explorer.

For the complete release notes of PowerToys 0.47, head over to GitHub.