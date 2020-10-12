Potential iPhone 12 Mini Icons Leak Reveal Narrower Notch Compared to Current Models

Apple will potentially announce its upcoming flagship smartphones in a matter of hours and we're still hearing details on what the devices could look like. The company will announce four iPhone 12 models this year and we are really looking forward to the smallest of the bunch, the iPhone 12 Mini, and the largest, the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The latest leak comes in as Apple uploads new small icons on iCloud that illustrate the forthcoming iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 Icons Reveal Smaller Notch Potentially for the iPhone 12 Mini Compared to iPhone 11

Spotted by @AppleSWUpdates on Twitter, the images are shown in low resolution. The four new iPhone icons reveal a lot of detail for what we can expect from this year's iPhone 12 models in terms of design. For in, the four icon sizes suggest that Apple will indeed announce four new iPhone models tomorrow.

Beats Webpage on Apple’s Website Goes Down Ahead of October 13 Event

The reason that these images are found in low resolution is that they don't need to show extreme detail since these are shown in a very small size on the iCloud webpage. Other than this, the images will also be part of the Find My app. In comparison, we can see that the edges of the iPhone 12 are different when stacked against the iPhone XR and iPhone 11.

Have you ever noticed those images in the iCloud or the Apple ID website? Apple has uploaded 4 images for the iPhone13,1 13,2 13,3 and 13,4. No released iPhone uses those identifiers (the SE 2 is 12,8)👀 Just saying that those images are identical to the one used for the 11 Pro pic.twitter.com/7uRuuKu8aN — Apple Software Updates (@AppleSWUpdates) October 11, 2020

We have previously heard that the iPhone 12 Mini will feature a narrower notch compared to the rest of the models. The question here is that what is the reason for a smaller notch on the iPhone 12 Mini? Could it move away from Face ID and instead Apple incorporates Touch ID in the Power button since it will be cheaper than its Pro-branded variants? The narrower notch is noticeably smaller.

The leaked images might be placeholders in an attempt to hide the official icons reserved for tomorrow's event. In addition, the icons are identified as 'iPhone 13,x' which affirms that they are uploaded for the iPhone 12. This is due to the fact that last year's iPhone 11 was internally identified as 'iPhone 12,x'

Apple is scheduled to announce the iPhone 12 on Tuesday, October 13 at 10:00 AM PDT. Here's when the iPhone 12 launch event will go live in your local time zone. Also, check out what we can expect from tomorrow's 'Hi, Speed' event. We will be covering the event extensively, so be sure to stick around.

We will share more details as soon as they arrive and until then, share your views on the iPhone 12's design in the comments.