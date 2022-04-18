Possible AMD Ryzen 7000 Raphael ‘Zen 4’ Engineering Sample CPU With 8 Cores Spotted

The MilkyWay@home database has possibly listed a brand new AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' CPU based on the Zen 4 core architecture.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Engineering Sample With 8 of The Latest Zen 4 Cores Possibly Spotted

Earlier this year, the same MilkyWay@home repository listed two unknown CPUs which Benchleaks was able to identify as AMD Raphael ES CPUs The leaked parts include a 16 core and an 8 core part. Now, a brand new chip has been leaked with the model ID being '100-000000514-03_N'. This is also another 8 core parts.

AMD Instinct MI210 MCM GPU Accelerator With 64 GB HBM2e Memory Is Priced A Staggering $16,500 US In Japan

Looks like Raphael got it's production model ID (the previous one was 96), probably stepping RPL-B1.

AMD Eng Sample: 100-000000514-03_N

AuthenticAMD Family 25 Model 97 Stepping 1 / A60F11https://t.co/gF7PYTV1q4 — Benchleaks (@BenchLeaks) April 17, 2022

According to Benchleaks again, this looks to be Raphael or AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU with its proper production model ID (the previous one was 96). The leaker also states that this could very well be the B1 stepping of Raphael and why this has appeared just now might have to do with the fact that the Zen 4 CPUs were expected to hit mass production this month. The CPU is part of the Authentic AMD Family 25 Model 97 Stepping 1 / A60F11.

Also, just like the previous leaks, this brand new AMD Ryzen 7000 ES CPU also rocks 1024 KB cache which is twice the amount listed for the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (512 KB), listed in the same database. This is the L2 cache per core and it looks like AMD has doubled that for their upcoming Zen 4 chips. A recent Zen 4 die layout did point out to 1 MB L2 cache shared between the 'Priority' & 'backup' cores. More on that here.

AMD Ryzen 'Zen 4' Desktop CPU Expected Features:\

Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)

Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD

Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket

Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support

28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Exclusive)

105-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)

According to the latest rumors, AMD is expected to unveil its Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs and the X670 platform at Computex by the end of May but the official launch is planned for early Q3 '22.