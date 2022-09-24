NVIDIA GeForce Experience 3.26 BETA Now Available With RTX 40 Series Support

NVIDIA has updated the GeForce Experience software to version 3.26 BETA, offering support for the upcoming GeForce RTX 40 series. The company has also rolled out a fix for stuttering after the recent Windows 11 22H2 update or sluggish operating systems while using the GeForce Experience software. The company reports resolving the issues with the updated 3.26 BETA software release for their GeForce graphics cards.

NVIDIA launches the GeForce Experience 3.26 BETA with support for the new GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs and fixes Windows 11 22H2 issues with stuttering

This update supports 8K resolution with 60 FPS ShadowPlay recording on the newest GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards. Since there is currently no way to test the latest update, we will have to wait until the company has officially released the cards to the public and reviewers before we will see any results.

NVIDIA GeForce Experience 3.26 BETA is available and recommended for Microsoft Windows 11 22H2 users. This update resolves performance related issues some users may observer after the update.

✅ Download here: https://t.co/ifYtZgddOv

✅ Release Highlights: https://t.co/Ak9VWUsKwR pic.twitter.com/XzvZApU8Yt — NVIDIA Customer Care (@nvidiacc) September 23, 2022

The company includes additional settings to enhance support for GeForce Experience for as many as 51 known game titles. Those profiles guarantee specific one-click game optimization for the listed games below.

The GeForce Experience version 3.26 BETA update is available from the following link.

For users interested in the information on the update, we have provided the changelog below.

What’s new in GeForce Experience 3.26 New 8K 60FPS HDR ShadowPlay Recording Shadowplay recording now supports 8K 60FPS HDR recording for RTX 40 class graphics cards. Press Alt+F9 to start recording! Optimal settings support added for 51 new games, including: Battle Teams 2, Captain of Industry, Century: Age of Ashes, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Dinkum, Dolmen, Dread Hunger, Dune: Spice Wars, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, ELDEN RING, ELEX II, Evil Dead: The Game, Expeditions: Rome, EZ2ON REBOOT: R, F1 22, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, GhostWire: Tokyo, God of War, Grid Legends, Hell Pie, Hydroneer, LEAP, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Martha is Dead, Monster Hunter Rise, Mortal Online 2, My Time At Sandrock, Nightmare Breaker, No Man’s Sky, Paradise Killer, Poppy Playtime, Post Scriptum, PowerWash Simulator, Propnight, Shadow Warrior 3, Sifu, Sniper Elite 5, Starship Troopers – Terran Command, STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN, Stray, The Anacrusis, The Cycle: Frontier, The Planet Crafter, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Total War: WARHAMMER III, V Rising, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, Warstride Challenges Squashed Bugs! Fixed game minimization issue while enabling the in-game overlay for games such as Farming Simulator 22, Cyberpunk 2077, PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, and F1 2021.

Fixed desktop notification for rewards.

Fixed an issue where Alt+F12 hotkey was unusable in other apps

Fixed an issue where performance overlay resets to Basic after a system reboot or starting a new game

Fixed an issue where Reflex Analyzer incorrectly shows Render Latency instead of PC Latency.

Fixed an issue where the system restarts after self-update.

News Sources: NVIDIA on Twitter, VideoCardz