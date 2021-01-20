Popular Media Player VLC for macOS Gains Native Support for M1 Macs

Apple introduced its own custom silicone last year that offered better performance and battery life on the Mac. While apps supported and ran on the machines, they did not fully support Apple's M1 processors. What this means is that despite availability, apps did not take full advantage of the processing power and had to run through some sort of emulation. Nonetheless, developers have been working on their apps to embed support for the new Macs. The latest comes in as one of the popular media player apps called VLC for macOS has been updated to gain native support for M1 chips on the new Macs.

VLC Media Player Updated With Full Support For Apple's M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac Mini

At this point in time, only the recently launched Mac mini, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air feature Apple's M1 chips. With the latest support, VLC will be able to perform better. VLC for macOS features automatic decoding for 4K and 8K video playback. In addition to this, the app also supports 10-bit HDR video, 360-degree video as well as 3D audio. It also supports Chromecast streaming with native format support. On the new Macs, this means that the platform will gain significant performance gains, better battery consumption while using all of the aforesaid features.

Apart from VLC for macOS gaining Apple Silicon support, version 3.0.12 also houses visual improvements so bring it on par with macOS Big Sur's design. The update also fixes audio distortion when playback begins. As it was noted by 9to5mac, VLC media player is not a universal binary yet. What this means is that the code pertaining to M1 optimization is not part of the package. Nonetheless, running VLC on Apple Silicon and then navigating to VLC Media Player > Check for Update, you will be offered the 3.0.12.1 subsequent update. This will install the native application on your M1-powered Mac.

You can download VLC on your M1 Mac from the VideoLan website. We will share more details on apps gaining M1 support as soon as we hear it. DO you use the VLC media player on your Mac? Let us know in the comments section below.