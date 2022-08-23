Menu
Company

M1, M2 Macs Can Finally Run Official Versions of Facebook Messenger

Omar Sohail
Aug 23, 2022
M1, M2 Macs Can Finally Run Official Versions of Facebook Messenger

When the first family of Macs sporting Apple’s M1 chip launched, the official version of Facebook Messenger had yet to roll out. Users would rely on Rosetta 2, Apple’s app compatibility layer to run unsupported versions of the app on these machines. Fortunately, shortly after the inception of M2 Macs, an official Facebook Messenger release is here, though there is still a boatload of information that is not yet available to us.

New 158.0 Update of Facebook Messenger Brings Official Support to M1, M2 Macs, but It Is Unclear on the Sort of Improvements Made

We can assume that after the update, frequent users of Facebook Messenger will have a significantly upgraded experience when communicating with their friends and families. Though there is a lack of in-depth info surrounding the update, 9to5Mac reports that one reader called Daniel Halawi spotted the recent 158.0 update that brought universal compatibility with Apple Silicon Macs. A couple of years after Apple unveiled its first Macs with custom chips, Facebook Messenger has finally been updated to support these machines.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
Test Shows Arc GPU vs M1 Max Video Decoding Performance, Intel Superior To Apple

Since a proper set of release notes does not accompany the update, there is no way of knowing the level of improvements made to Facebook Messenger for M1 and M2 Macs. Under everyday use, portable Macs using the M1 and M2 chips would deliver astounding battery life, so one way how the online messaging app could have improved is that it would be less taxing on the battery. Perhaps developers would have also figured out how to make the program smoother.

With the latest update, Facebook Messenger officially becomes the first app from Meta to offer Apple Silicon Macs compatibility. However, another app could be added to that list, which is WhatsApp. Recently, one WhatsApp version is being tested courtesy of Apple’s Catalyst project, which relies on connectivity with a future iPad app.

While we wait for the updated version, do test out the Messenger app on your Apple Silicon Mac and let us know in the comments regarding your experiences.

News Source: Daniel Halawi

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order