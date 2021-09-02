Poor PCB Soldering Design Impacted EVGA’s GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Cards, Manufacturer Confirms

EVGA has finally confirmed the main cause behind its GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards getting damaged and it's related to the PCB design.

EVGA Confirms That Poor PCB Soldering Design Killed It's GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Cards, Affected Batch Less Than 1 Percent

Back in July, several users playing Amazon's latest MMO, New Worlds, started reporting that their brand new EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards were dying while playing the game. All it took was to boot the game, play it for a few minutes and the card would end up permanently damaged. This led to major RMAs and initial investigation showing that the problem could be a bad PWM fan controller which led to abnormal functions. New Worlds developers had to issue a quick frame cap to mitigate the problem but it looks like the problem was a poor design flaw from the start.

Early theories that EVGA’s cooling system was to blame are also incorrect, the spokesman said. “In no way shape or form, is it related to the fan controller,” he said. All of the cards were earlier production run cards manufactured in 2020. Under an X-ray analysis, they appear to have “poor workmanship” on soldering around the card’s MOSFET circuits that powered the impacted cards. The company declined to say how many GeForce RTX 3090 cards it has sold, but did characterize this small batch as significantly less than 1 percent of the total. PC World - Gordon Mah Ung

In a recent interview with PC World's Gordon Mah Ung, it is reported that the issue occurred with the initial batch of EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards which were produced in 2020. All of the cards manufactured prior to 2021 featured bad soldering around the card's MOSFET circuits and that is the main culprit. Sure, a bad fan controller, if there ever really was, could also add to the overall damage to the card but if one MOSFET goes up, then your card is pretty much bust.

It took EVGA around 2 months to figure this out. It just shows the state of Quality Control over at EVGA where the company failed to discover this major design flaw firsthand back in 2020 and let them ship to the retail segment. This means that when EVGA changed things with the 2021 batch, they could've known of the issue but since it was only Amazon's New World that caused the cards to go pop, the company silently waited off until the damage was done. The rep didn't comment on any sales figures but it is reported that the total batch was less than 1 percent of their RTX 30 series supply.