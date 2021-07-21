Beware! Amazon’s New World MMORPG Could Destroy Your NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Card

If you are an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card owner and planning to play Amazon's latest MMORPG, New World, then we should advise you against doing that. Reports from various users who have tried playing the game state that the game has rendered their graphics card useless due to unknown reasons.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 & Amazon's New World MMORPG Don't Go Well Together, Reports of GPUs Being Bricked Surface

According to the full report on Windows Central, users who tried to run Amazon's New World game on an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 ended up with a bricked graphics card. Some users did manage to get a good look at the huge MMORPG world only to end up with a broken graphics card a mere 15-20 minutes later. The issue is only happening with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card that is not only the fastest graphics card from the green team but also the most expensive with a pricing of $1500 US (MSRP).

Users paid more than $2000 US to get hands-on with NVIDIA's flagship graphics card but playing the $40 US game has rendered it useless. This isn't specific to just one user but several others have faced a similar issue when running the title. Two users who have reported this issue were rocking the EVGA variant of the GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card while others were running custom models made by other AIBs.

As for what happened, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card ran the title but fan speeds jumped to 100% almost in an instance followed by a black screen. On the second try at running New World, one of the components on the graphics card popped followed by the PC unable to POST. The user also encountered the same issue with a second EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 graphics card which died while attempting to play New World. Another user reports that his graphics card was completely fried while running the game.

ATTENTION: Playing the New World beta on my EVGA 3090 has fried my graphics card completely. There are many accounts of this same thing happening with the same card with the same game.@TEAMEVGA @playnewworld @EVGA_JacobF I just want to make sure this doesn't happen to others — Gladd (@Gladd) July 21, 2021

Good Afternoon, So after hitting the play button for New World beta the game started to load, followed immediately by fan speeds increasing to 100%, fps dropping to 0, and then my monitors turning off and my NVIDIA video card is no longer detected. So i reboot the PC and everything seemed to work fine, i even tried a few other games to make sure and i had no problems. So i hit play on New World again and same thing happen but this time i heard a loud pop and now my 3090 wont get past POST on bootup. This is the 2nd 3090 FTW3 Ultra directly from EVGA to die while playing or attempting to play New World, my first one died during Alpha, but i was able to play that for a week or so before that happen. But the same exact thing happen with that card, it just happened while I was actually in the game. Anyway ive contacted EVGA for a full refund of the video card or another RMA and ive made them aware of the issue. Now it should be known as well that I have not had any other issues with any of the other dozens of games I play with that card for about 8 months of having them both. Also I have installed my old NVIDIA GTX 980 card into the same PC and it works fine, with everything, including New World beta, no issues thus far in alpha or closed beta. So I am not sure what the cause is here. Most likely its two defective cards from EVGA but I think this issue needs to be looked at from both sides. If any other information is needed please let me know and ill be happy to help. via New World Forums

Based on what we were able to learn, the Amazon New World MMORPG has an uncapped frame rate on the menu and has a large rendering range within the game. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 is the only graphics card with a 24 GB GDDR6X memory buffer so it is likely that the initial instance of the game is too taxing for either the memory chips or the GPU itself to handle, leading to either high temperatures which resulted in permanent component damage. It is likely that Amazon didn't think about this when pushing the game out to users.

Several users have also reported unexpectedly high GPU temperatures and usage when running the game. A world around to this is provided on Reddit by user mEEzz:

Go to Settings > Visuals > Max fps > Set this to 60, this will bring the utilisation back down to 60%~ and temps around the 60°C mark as well.

A patch might fix this later but there's no solution to a broken graphics card aside from RMA. As of now, those running an RTX 3090 graphics card are advised to stay away from running New World on their PCs.