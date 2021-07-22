EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Design Flaw A Potential Cause of Amazon’s New World GPU Bricking?

We have seen several reports of users ending up with a bricked GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card when running Amazon's New World MMORPG. Igor Wallossek of Igor's Lab believes that it is more of a design flaw with the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card than the entire RTX 3090 portfolio.

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Design Flaw May Be Causing The Graphics Card To Brick In Amazon's New World MMORPG

Wallossek admits that he did not have a readily available EVGA card to test with, but he did have not only the resources to other GPUs but also has reached out to other colleagues that are in the research and development groups of larger AICs (i.e. NVIDIA, AMD, etc.). With the information that he received, plus his own input, he feels confident that the design of the EVGA units is the actual culprit to bricking user's graphics cards.

As I was able to find out, it is not an area of the voltage converter that is affected by the failure, but the “Fan Control IC”, i.e. the chip for the actual fan control, which is said to be completely burnt out in the worst case. We do remember that EVGA is also working with various additional temperature sensors on the board to better adjust the cooling, based on my research at the time. This is also evidenced by submissions from the aggrieved parties who reported extreme fan whine. — Igor Wallossek, Igor's Lab

Wallossek makes very valid points, covering the fact that NVIDIA has manufactured ways to fix the TMON, also know as the temperatures of the SPS, or Smart Powered Stages, from overheating, where other manufacturers have had to create workarounds to keep the temperatures lower—a problem NVIDIA fixed long before the GeForce RTX 3090. In fact, shortly after the RTX 1080 FTW.

He concludes that monitoring in the chip is a more effective design that NVIDIA utilizes instead of besides the chip, which he states are unnecessary and leads to further issues, which causes manufacturers to build additional systems to combat simple solutions.

Please read this message regarding recent concerns with graphics cards hardware. pic.twitter.com/L1gNeBBPQS — New World (@playnewworld) July 21, 2021

EVGA has yet to comment on whether this new information is conclusive or not, but Wallossek assures that their marketing department will come up with flashy ideas and terminology to assure that they maintain their customer base. Meanwhile, Amazon Games has issued a statement on the matter and will be releasing a patch to cap the FPS in-game, more here.

