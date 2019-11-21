Pokemon Sword And Shield Are The Fastest Selling Nintendo Switch Titles So Far

Pokemon Sword And Shield are setting out to be extremely successful, despite the controversy that surrounds the two games.

Earlier today, The Pokemon Company issued a new statement revealing that Pokemon Sword And Shield sold 6 million copies since release, 2 million copies in Japan alone. This makes the new entry in the Pokemon series the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch title so far, doubling first week sales of the Pokemon Let's Go games, and selling 1 million more than Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Pokemon Sword and Shield feature a brand new region as well as new gameplay mechanics and plenty of new Pokemon. Sadly, not all of the Pokemon created so far are included, something that most fans aren't pleased with. Some of the missing Pokemon, however, are being added to the games by modders.

Pokemon Sword And Shield are now available worldwide on Nintendo Switch.