Pokémon Legends: Arceus Snowy Area and Creatures, Diamond/Pearl Villains Shown in Trailers

A couple new trailers for the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon: Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have arrived for those trainers eager to start catching ‘em all again. First, Pokémon Legends provides a peek at a new snowy area and the Hisuian forms of Zorua and Zoroark. The reimagining of these two is rather dark – apparently they fled to the region, died of exposure, and thus their Hisuian forms are actually ghosts. Okay then! Check out the trailer, below.

Here’s a bit more about the ghostly forms of Zorua and Zoroark, who are now powered by terror and spite! I can see why kids like these games so much.

Hisuian Zorua These Zorua migrated to the Hisui region after being driven from other lands by humans, who shunned the Pokémon for manifesting uncanny illusions. But the Zorua perished, unable to survive the harsh Hisuian environment and strife with other Pokémon. Their lingering souls were reborn in this Ghost-type form through the power of their malice toward humans and Pokémon. If Hisuian Zorua spot a lone person or Pokémon, the Zorua may appear before them in a guise mimicking the target’s appearance. Unlike the illusions of the previously discovered form of Zorua, these ghostly mimicries are created using spiteful power emitted from the long fur on Hisuian Zorua’s head, around its neck, and on its tail. It appears that Hisuian Zorua absorb and draw strength from the terror of those who witness their illusions. Hisuian Zoroark The spiteful power emitted from Hisuian Zoroark’s long, writhing fur projects terrifying illusions—and it can also inflict physical harm upon foes, damaging their bodies from both inside and out. And the illusions that Baneful Fox Pokémon projects have expressions of such utter malice toward every last thing upon this world that those who see them are said to be driven mad by the terror. Hisuian Zoroark is ferociously hostile and aggressive toward people and other Pokémon. But it appears to have a compassionate streak for those it considers close or like family.

Meanwhile, the latest Pokémon: Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl trailer gives us a peek at the updated versions of some of the game’s Gym Leaders and villains, Team Galactic. You can check that trailer out, below.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch on Nintendo Switch on November 19. Pokémon Legends: Arceus arrives on Switch on January 28.