The Pokemon Company and Game Freak Announce Pokémon Snap for the Nintendo Switch

During today’s Pokémon Presents broadcast, the Pokémon Company announced a brand-new Pokémon Snap for the Nintendo Switch.

Originally released on the N64 almost 20 years ago, Pokémon Snap allows players to ‘catch’ wild Pokémon with a camera.

Not much details were shared about the 'new' Snap title for Nintendo's hybrid platform, but more information about the title will be revealed shortly.

"Pokemon Snap, which was released on N64 over more than 20 years ago, is coming to Nintendo Switch in a whole new way", The Pokemon Company said.

We've included the description of the original N64 title down below: