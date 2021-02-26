Pokémon Diamond and Pearl Remake, Open World Entry to Be Announced Today – Rumor

Today's Pokémon Presents will feature the announcement of the rumored Diamond and Pearl remake as well as the announcement of a brand new entry in the series.

Reddit user PracticalBrush12, who has been revealing information about upcoming games before official announcements have been made, revealed today that the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remake will be called Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The games will feature a chibi 3D style and a combat system similar to that of Sword and Shield.

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Review – Makaimurdered

Diamond and Pearl Remakes:

-Artstyle is in a werid Chibi 3D

-Battles are the same as in Sword and Shield

-Brillant Diamond and Shining Pearl are the names

-Devloped by IICA not GF

Today's Direct will also bring the announcement of a new entry in the Pokémon series. This new game will be an open-world game set in feudal Sinnoh releasing in 2022. This game, unlike the Diamond and Pearl remake, is being developed by Game Freak.

Open World Pokemon Game

- Open World Pokemon Game released in 2022

-Set in feudal Sinnoh aka the past

-Devloped by Game Freak

With the Pokémon Presents being only a few hours away, it won't take long for us to learn if these new games are indeed coming. PracticalBrush12 has proved to be extremely reliable in the past, so it's quite likely he has revealed information correctly this time as well.

The latest entry in the series is Pokémon Sword and Shield. The two games are great entries in the series, but a few issues here and there prevent them from being true masterpieces.