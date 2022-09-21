Menu
PlayStation VR 2 Latest Trailer Showcases the Headset’s Features

Ule Lopez
Sep 21, 2022, 09:33 AM EDT
PlayStation VR 2

The latest iteration of the PlayStation VR headset has been revealed by Sony a while ago. Since then, we have seen the news surrounding the upcoming headset such as its specs and release date. Today, Sony released a new trailer that showcases some of the PlayStation VR 2's features from a closer perspective.

You can watch the trailer below:

The PlayStation VR 2 headset is definitely a unique specimen. This headset features 4K capabilities with content displayed in 4000 x 2040 HDR video format (2000 x 2040 per eye) with 90Hz/120Hz frame rate.

The headset also features eye-tracking sensors which detect and follow your vision to further increase your immersion or help do things such as select a weapon in certain games that support it. The PSVR2 also comes with advanced foveated rendering techniques to improve the visual experience by adjusting resolutions to pinpoint and enhance whatever you’re focusing on.

The headset also allows you to enjoy comfortable play sessions through a vast 110º field of view and a light, well-balanced Fresnel lens. The lens adjustment dial allows you to customize spacing between lenses to match your eye position for an optimal onscreen image. Not to mention, the headset also comes with vibration feedback.

The PlayStation VR 2 headset uses Tempest 3D AudioTech to make in-game audio work dynamically depending on your position and head movements. All of this with the neat benefit of needing a single cable to work. All you need to do to make the headset work is a single USB cable connected to the front of the PlayStation 5.

The PlayStation VR 2 Sense controllers also have their own unique features. For one, they have sensors that can detect your finger touches. They also possess Haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for a truly immersive experience while you are interacting with the game worlds. The PSVR2 will make its debut in 2023.

PlayStation VR

