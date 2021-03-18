Next-Gen PlayStation VR Controller Features Adaptive Triggers, Haptic Feedback, Finger-Touch Detection

The next-generation PlayStation VR controller will come with new features that will provide much better immersion.

Today, Sony unveiled its new controller with a post on the Official PlayStation Blog that confirmed adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and finger-touch detection for the controller. It will also feature a very unique design that will let players hold the controller naturally while playing with a high degree of freedom.

Horizon Zero Dawn, Subnautica, and More to be Free Through Sony’s Play at Home Initiative

The first thing you’ll notice with our next-gen VR controller is the unique design, which takes on an “orb” shape that allows you to hold the controller naturally while playing with a high degree of freedom. There are no constraints with how you’re moving your hands, providing developers with the ability to create unique gameplay experiences. We also designed the new controller with great ergonomics in mind, so it’s well-balanced and comfortable to hold in each of your hands. We applied learnings from testing users with a range of hand sizes, as well as the decades of insights from controllers across all PlayStation platforms. The result is an iconic design that will change how VR games are played.







The new PlayStation VR controller will not just come with some of the features introduced by the DualSense controller, but also, as already mentioned above, finger-touch detection and more.

Adaptive triggers: Each VR controller (Left and Right) includes an adaptive trigger button that adds palpable tension when pressed, similar to what’s found in the DualSense controller. If you’ve played a PS5 game, you’ll be familiar with the tension in the L2 or R2 buttons when you press them, such as when you’re drawing your bow to fire an arrow. When you take that kind of mechanic and apply it to VR, the experience is amplified to the next level. Haptic feedback: The new controller will have haptic feedback optimized for its form factor, making every sensation in the game world more impactful, textured and nuanced. When you’re traversing through rocky desert or trading blows in melee combat, you’ll feel the difference, magnifying the extraordinary visual and audio experience that’s so central to VR. Finger touch detection: The controller can detect your fingers without any pressing in the areas where you place your thumb, index, or middle fingers. This enables you to make more natural gestures with your hands during gameplay. Tracking: The VR controller is tracked by the new VR headset through a tracking ring across the bottom of the controller. Action buttons / analog sticks: The Left controller contains one analog stick, the triangle and square buttons, a “grip” button (L1), trigger button (L2) and Create button. The Right controller contains one analog stick, the cross and circle buttons, a “grip” button (R1), trigger button (R2) and Options button. The “grip” button can be used to pick up in-game objects, as one example.

Now that the new PlayStation VR controller has been revealed, we should expect additional information on the next-gen VR headset to come in the near future. We will keep you updated on it as soon as more come in, so stay tuned for all the latest news.