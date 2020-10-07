PlayStation Trophy Update With New Level Cap Drops Today, PS5 to Add Progress Tracking

A new generation of PlayStation is almost upon us, and Sony is using the occasion to revamp their Trophy system a bit. Most notably the Trophy Level cap is being bumped up in a big way – instead of maxing out a 100, you can now earn up to level 999. There will also be a series of new Trophy Level icons to earn, which you can check out below.

Now, don’t worry, if you previously had a Trophy Level of, say, 50, you won’t now be 949 levels away from the cap. Your level will be recalculated – here’s how it works…

The first thing you’ll notice is the big change to your Trophy level. We’re increasing the Trophy level range from the current “1-100” to “1-999,” so following this update, your Trophy level will automatically be remapped to a new level within this new range based on the Trophies you’ve earned to date. For example, if your current Trophy level is 12, your new level will jump to somewhere in the low 200’s. The exact level will depend on the number and grades of trophies you’ve acquired.

Sony is changing its level calculation scheme, so you’ll earn levels faster early on and Platinums are going to be worth more to your overall score. I know a few Platinum hunters who are probably happy about that.

Moving onto the PS5 specifically, Sony has confirmed that all your trophies will carry forward. According to a tidbit on the French PlayStation Blog, the PS5 will also introduce a trophy tracking system, similar to the ones already available on Steam and Xbox.

On PlayStation 5, you will be able to track your progress toward earning individual trophies for compatible PS5 games. For example, sometimes you may see how many artifacts you have left to collect or how many armor upgrades you need to get before unlocking the Trophy.

These Trophy changes should arrive in an update later today. What are your thoughts on this? Personally, I’m not a big Trophy guy, but these all seem like positive changes.