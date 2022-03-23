PlayStation Online Services Seemingly Down After Latest Update

It seems as if PlayStation Plus's online services have gone down recently after the latest firmware update. The new firmware update for Sony’s next-gen console updates to the system software from version 21.02-04.51.00 to 22.01-05.00. This new update includes new features on PS5 (as well as PS4), including the ability to create or join Open and Closed Parties on PS5 and PS4 consoles.

However, after the update was made public, user complaints started surfacing across the internet about how their PlayStation Plus memberships were not able to be verified. You can look at some of the complaints below:

Scarlet Nexus x Tales of Arise Collaboration Announced; Both Games to Receive DLC from Each Game

So I ain’t the only one who’s experiencing this “Could not verify PlayStation Plus Subscription” s#%t? It’s boring if offline. Couldn’t see the messages and other players. 😔 #EldenRing #ps4 pic.twitter.com/99pMocMZky — ryelixir™ (@ryelixir) March 23, 2022

I updated my PS5 but now I can’t login to Overwatch because it’s saying I’m not a PlayStation Plus member. Is anyone else having this issue and received why feedback? I’m in EU 😃 — LFCZoe (@truecrimezoe) March 23, 2022

PSA: DO NOT UPDATE TO THE LATEST #PS5 SYSTEM SOFTWARE. I have found issues with a number of games no longer recognising being connected to PlayStation network, despite my PS5 screen confirming I am. Able to provide any help? @PlayStation @PlayStationUK — William Ogle (@thetokenwogle) March 23, 2022

Indeed, it seems like the latest PlayStation 5 update may be the reason behind the latest number of issues. Initially, it was thought that the issue was exclusive to Elden Ring players. Seeing as how that game's maintenance period was extended by Bandai Namco and FromSoftware.

However, as of the time of writing, any PS5 that has installed the update is unable to play games that require an online connection. This extends to games such as Gran Turismo 7, GTA Online, Call of Duty, and other games that require a PlayStation Plus subscription to be played online. This means that you will not be able to play any game with online services for the moment.

Omega Rugal Comes to KOF XV on April 14; New Boss Challenge Mode Announced

Of course, like any other problematic issue that plagues PlayStation titles, it extends far beyond a minor inconvenience. Why? Because it seems like PlayStation Plus memberships are not being properly registered after the issue became known. Several users have confirmed that their PlayStation Plus memberships are either not being recognized or are presenting issues with multiple charges:

@PlayStation I have an issue that I need support with. Today I purchased an online playstation plus account for 1 month and was charged twice as for some odd reason the first account did not show on my console. Can you please investigate further? — Engelbert Galea (@EngelbertGalea) March 5, 2022

So I woke up this morning to my card being charged and overdrafts by playstation. So I immediately check my transaction history and see that they charged me twice for Playstation Plus pic.twitter.com/gAU1FYqb4z — David (@xFuetive) October 30, 2020

@AskPlayStation why is it telling me to get playstation plus to play games when i already have it? pic.twitter.com/Z1Z9SIsH0d — Jay 😀 (@m0azc2) March 23, 2022

OI! @PlayStation whats going on here? You charged me twice for P/Plus subscription. and two different prices? I'm poor you know, and on a tight budget. I'm cancelling now. you did this to me last month as well.:( pic.twitter.com/jfis4ZMmBJ — Chasersgaming 🇺🇦 (@denchaser) February 28, 2022

At the time of writing, PlayStation UK has acknowledged the issue so far. The company has answered to one user's complaints to tell them that the issue is currently being investigated.

Hi! Thanks for reaching out. We are aware some Players are experiencing issues with PlayStation Plus functionality, we are investigating this immediately. — Ask PlayStation UK (@AskPS_UK) March 23, 2022

Regarding the PlayStation Plus issues? No word regarding possible refunds or help for other users who have been charged multiple times for their memberships has been made in any of PlayStation's channels as of yet. However, we'll update this story as it continues to develop.