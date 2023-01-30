Sony Confirms “Increased” PS5 Supply and Launches New “Live from PS5” Spot

Sony has confirmed that those looking for a PS5 console should have an easier time finding one at retailers.

In a new post on the official PlayStation Blog, Sony Interactive Entertainment's Isabelle Tomatis (Vice President, Brand, Hardware and Peripherals) confirms what PlayStation Boss Jim Ryan said earlier this month during Sony's CES 2023 press conference. During the conference, Ryan not only announced that Sony managed to sell more than 30 million PS5 units globally, but also that PS5 shortages were a thing of the past. As most of you will know, PS5s have been hard to get ahold of ever since launching in November 2020.

"PS5 supply has improved toward the end of last year, and I'm happy to share that December was the biggest month ever for PS5 console sales and that we have now sold more than 30 million units through to consumers worldwide", the PlayStation head said. "Everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward."

On the PlayStation blog, Tomatis has now also confirmed this "increased supply" of consoles.

"To all our fans: thank you for your patience as we navigated unprecedented demand for the PS5 console amid global challenges. If you’re looking to purchase a PS5 console, you should now have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally."

"For players in the U.S., U.K, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, be sure to check direct.playstation.com to purchase a PS5 console, games, and accessories directly from PlayStation. PS5 products are also available at participating retailers globally."

In addition to confirming this joyful news, Sony has also launched a new "Live from PS5" spot, showing a live news channel featuring various game references. Check out the spot down below:

Today, we are celebrating our PS5 community and inviting more players to join the fun with our new spot, “Live from PS5.” The best games often make us feel as if we are being transported into amazing worlds filled with adventure, riveting action, and memorable moments. With PS5 features like high-fidelity 4K visuals, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, 3D audio and lightning-fast loading, developers are creating game worlds that feel more immersive than ever. This new spot hints at the breadth of extraordinary experiences taking place in the PS5 universe through the style of a live news channel. See if you can spot all the game references.