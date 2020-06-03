PlayStation Days of Play 2020 Sale Discounts DOOM Eternal, Death Stranding, God of War And Many More
The PlayStation Days of Play 2020 sale is now live on the PlayStation Store in both North America and Europe, offering a lot of excellent titles for reduced prices.
Among the games that are being discounted in the sale, which will end on June 17th, are the recently released DOOM Eternal, the PlayStation 4 exclusive Days Gone by Sony Bend, Kojima Productions' Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, Monster Hunter World Persona 5 Royal, Red Dead Redemption 2 and many others.
Days of Play comes to PlayStation Store, bringing you awesome deals on a broad selection of blockbuster PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR titles!
As well as deep discounts on celebrated games, there are also savings to be had on PS Plus and PS Now, with a huge 30% off their 12 month subscription plans.
The full list of games that are getting a price cut in the PlayStation Days of Play 2020 sale can be found on the Official PlayStation Blog.
This year's Days of Play celebration was supposed to be accompanied by the PlayStation 5 digital showcase event. The event, which was supposed to provide the first look at next-generation games, has been delayed earlier this week as the company feels this is not a time for celebration, given what is happening in the United States. The event has yet to be rescheduled.
This digital showcase will run for a bit more than an hour and, for the first time, we will all be together virtually experiencing the excitement together. A lack of physical events has given us an amazing opportunity to think differently and bring you on this journey with us, and hopefully, closer than ever before. This is part of our series of PS5 updates and, rest assured, after next week’s showcase, we will still have much to share with you.
